Papa Loca offers loaded baked potatoes with a Mexican-style twist - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Since opening in February, Papa Loca has offered community members a Mexican-style twist on a beloved classic: the loaded baked potato.

The food truck eatery was dreamed up and brought to life by sibling duo Nicolas and Lili Ramirez, of Idaho Falls. Nicolas told EastIdahoNews.com that while they wanted to start a food truck, they had a ton of ideas for what to offer.

Ultimately, he said that because they’d grown up in Idaho Falls, they decided to go back to their roots and use potatoes.

Since opening in February, Papa Loca has offered various takes on loaded baked potatoes and french fires. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The idea was to load these potatoes up with food items commonly used in their culture, including carne asada, adobada, salsas and other ingredients found in Mexican cuisine.

The first item I tried was the Birria Fries: a bed of french fries topped with birria meat and covered in salsa roja, house special sauce, avocado sauce, onion, queso fresco and cilantro. There is also an option to add crushed Hot Cheetos.

Birria Fries, from the menu at Papa Loca in Idaho Falls. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Nicolas said when they first opened Papa Loca, they used fresh-cut fries in the Birria Fries. However, due to their popularity, they have moved to pre-cut fries.

Despite that, these fries are amazing and pair well with the birria meat, which melts on the palate. The sauces used on each of the menu items are also amazing, flavorful and complementary to the meat and potatoes.

The second item I had was the Surf and Turf. This one uses a russet burbank potato — which means it’s big, really big. But its size is not a downside, as the potato is fully cooked and fluffy on the inside, as a baked potato should be.

Surf and Turf, from the menu at Papa Loca in Idaho Falls. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

While the toppings, like the sauces and other ingredients, are the same, I chose to add shrimp — delicious — and carne asada — so tender — to my Surf and Turf.

With each item Papa Loca offers, individuals can customize to make it their own, or just change the potato to french fries.

The last item I tried was a dessert option they offer with sweet potatoes. The Campfire is their take on a s’more, and it was very good.

The Campfire, , from the menu at Papa Loca in Idaho Falls. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

I’d never had a sweet potato like that before, and to put it simply, it was like eating a massive s’more. The best part? You get a little shovel to eat it with.

Papa Loca also offers aguas frescas, and I got to try a huckleberry horchata that was very sweet and perfect for the coming hot summer days.

Overall, the restaurant is a must-try for those looking for a great loaded baked potato.

Papa Loca can be found at North Tourist Park from Tuesdays to Fridays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. On Saturdays, they’re there between noon and 8 p.m.

Nicolas said community members can find out exactly where the food truck will be each day by visiting its Facebook page.