Pocatello man seriously injured in Yellowstone Avenue motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local man is lucky to be alive after a serious motorcycle crash on Yellowstone Avenue left him with severe injuries and a long road to recovery.

Skyler Miles remained hospitalized Friday, recovering from his fourth surgery since the crash happened on Monday.

His wife, Nakita Miles, said Skyler was headed to the first day of a new job and had just left Harbor Freight, after picking up tools, when a “slug bug” pulled out in front of him in an intersection in front of Walmart.

Nakita said Skyler’s motorcycle hit the vehicle, going approximately 35 to 40 miles per hour.

The impact pinned and crushed Skyler’s leg against the car, severing an artery in his calf and tearing his liver. Nakita said her husband was rushed into emergency surgery, received a blood transfusion and was later admitted to the intensive care unit.

Nakita said doctors later discovered the crash had caused compartment syndrome, a dangerous condition in which bleeding from a damaged artery created intense pressure inside his leg, threatening permanent tissue damage.

“He is extremely lucky that he didn’t bleed out from the severed artery,” Nakita said. “This accident could’ve been much worse, and we are grateful to still have him here with us.”

Paramedics assist Skyler Miles after he was injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday in front of Walmart in Pocatello. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Nakita said Skyler is expected to face more surgeries and procedures, including possible skin grafts and additional work to repair the damaged muscle in his leg.

Despite the severity of his injuries, she said he is showing signs of improvement and can now move his toes.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the Miles family — Skyler, Nakita and their four children, ages 3 to 15 — with mounting medical expenses and the physical therapy expected during his recovery.

“We don’t know how long his recovery will take, and we don’t want finances to burden this incredible family while he heals,” the fundraiser states.

The family expressed gratitude to the off-duty nurses, firefighters and EMS crews who helped care for Skyler at the scene and rushed him into surgery.

Nakita hopes the crash serves as a reminder for drivers to stay alert for motorcycles.

“Take those extra seconds to check and double-check for bikes,” she said.

Venmo and cash app information is below, or to donate to the Miles family GoFundMe campaign, click here: Help Support Skyler’s Family After His Accident