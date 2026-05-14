Record-breaking number of graduates walk at CEI commencement ceremony - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The College of Eastern Idaho saw a record number of graduates this year, with over 600 students earning degrees or certifications.

At the school’s commencement ceremony Tuesday evening, 626 students walked across the stage at the Mountain America Center to receive their degrees and certificates. The class of 2026 is the largest graduating class from CEI thus far, according to a news release from the college.

“Tonight’s graduates represent the future of eastern Idaho, and we are incredibly proud of everything they have accomplished,” CEI President Lori Barber said in the release.

The commencement ceremony also featured speeches by Park Price, chairman of the CEI Board of Trustees; Cindy Siddoway, member of the Idaho State Board of Education; Samuel Enrique Sanchez Santos, vice president of the CEI Student Senate; and Barber.

Since its establishment as a community college in 2017, CEI has experienced steady growth in student enrollment and programs, the release states. The university plans to maintain its reputation as an affordable and accessible community college by opening pathways for future students.