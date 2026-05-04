Retired insurance agent running against farm manager for Fremont County commissioner - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Two newcomers are running for the District 1 Commission seat in Fremont County this primary election.

Dave Bloxham is running against Kent Jeppesen for the seat. Blair Dance, the incumbent, is not running for re-election.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to each candidate for a questionnaire. Their responses were required to be 250 words or fewer. Bloxham and Jeppesen’s unedited responses are included below.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Bloxham: We have lived full-time in Island Park for nearly 6 years after buying our first cabin here in 2013. My wife, Karyn and I are both active and leaders in many community groups and activities. I currently serve on the Stonegate HOA advisory board and I am president of the Fugowee snowmobile and motorsports club. I’m also on the city of Island Park planning and zoning commission. I have been involved in agriculture my entire life I earned a degree in Agri business and then worked for corporate farms as general manager on farms raging from 2000 to 30,000 acres while doing this I also earned a masters of science degree in agribusiness.

In 1994 I purchased a 5000 acre farm on Belle Rapids a 25,000 acre project above Hagerman. In 2006 the state of Idaho approached Belle rapid farm owners about selling their water to the state of Idaho Department of water resources to leave in the snake river for the Nez Pierce Indian Treaty. I grew bored in retirement and took a job with a company called AgroK selling foliar fertilizer products to Simplot fertilizer outlets. Four years ago I started my second retirement.h

Jeppesen: I grew up in Cache Valley Utah and got my Dairy Herdsman Certificate from Utah State University. I moved to Idaho in 1982 and spent 43 years working for Farm Bureau where I retired from in April of this year. As an agent, I was awarded Agent of the Year multiple times and eventually became a Farm Bureau Manager where I gained a lot of experience in leadership. I was honored to be the Farm Bureau Federation Manager of the Year for three years in a row.

I was a board member and chairman at MPCU for 15 years. My wife Brooke is a native of Saint Anthony, and we have lived in Fremont County for 31 years. We have seven children and 22 grandchildren with one on the way. Some of my grandchildren are 6th generation Fremont County residents. I love to fish, hunt, and go on horseback rides in what I believe is the best county in the state, Fremont County.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Jeppesen: I have always been interested in politics; including local. Now that I am retired, I am ready to invest my time into Fremont County and serve the people that I call my neighbors and friends. I have a deep love for this area and want to ensure the culture is not overtaken by progressive ideas and standards.

Bloxham: I am running at the urging of many Fremont County registered voters. They have become frustrated by what many view as the lack of decision-making and lack of action by some Fremont County leaders I see the need for greater transparency and participation in the workings of the County which would then lead to broader representation. Government county leaders need to listen to Fremont County voters before making decisions and then be willing to make hard decisions. I am a conservative with a common sense approach to the decision-making process. I have the background and knowledge to be a benefit to Fremont County residents, and I am willing to help strategically lead the county as it continues to grow.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Bloxham: Updating the comprehensive plan and development code for Fremont County. Planning for responsible and sustainable growth. Total transparency, participation and representation at the county level. If elected as county commissioner, my primary goal will be to enhance the quality of life for all residents of Fremont County by promoting smart, sustainable development, and efficient resource management. I will prioritize infrastructure improvements, ensuring that our roads, public facilities, and community spaces meet the growing needs of our population. Additionally, I plan to foster greater communication by establishing regular forums for residents to voice their concerns and ideas, thereby increasing transparency, participation and accountability in local government. Together, we can build a stronger more inclusive Fremont County.

Jeppesen: There are so many complex problems to solve, and I believe every week you could put one ahead of the other as being the biggest issue based on the citizens that are affected by it. We have a big county so some issues are more important to the north end over the south and vice versa. I have spent a lot of time talking to Fremont County residents and one issue I hear a lot about is the north end not feeling represented or heard by the commissioners. I am making it a goal to have a roundtable discussion regularly held in the Island Park/Newdale areas(those being in my district) so people can voice their concerns.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Jeppesen: District #1, which I will represent, hosts a wide range of lifestyles and people. We have a strong agriculture base as well as tourism from Island Park. I have learned from experience that communicating face to face is how disagreements are negotiated. I embrace different opinions and will listen to all sides.

Bloxham: Since I first announced my candidacy, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many outstanding Fremont County residents, getting to know the dedicated and hard-working voters in the county. I appreciate the many people who have reached out to give me feedback about the issues they see in Fremont County. People who have given me ideas and suggestions and who have offered support for my candidacy. I am an honest person who will do my best to first listen and then make the decisions I feel will benefit Fremont County. My door will be open and I will be willing to listen to everyone and help find answers to their questions and concerns. I will represent the whole county regardless of party affiliation.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Bloxham: Road and Bridge always seems to need more funding as we need to maintain our roads. Planning and Building has not raised fees relating to building since 2011. I think the county needs to look at software programs to help efficiently manage departments and to track costs and accountability.

Jeppesen: I hope to be elected so I can study the budget and learn more about it so I can make a better educated decision, but I am conservative and fiscally responsible when it comes to money. It is human nature for us to easily spend money that is not our own, but I see the county’s money as hard-earned money and will care for it in such a way.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

Jeppesen: Communication is key! The committee and commissioner meetings need to be easily accessible to the public. A social media page that shows what the upcoming votes will be on and having an open-door policy so that the people know they can always talk to me directly about what is concerning them.

Bloxham: I don’t believe that any changes to this office need to be made. I believe the people in the office need to be changed and that is why I’m running for Fremont County commissioner District one. I believe that all county meetings should be videoed and then put on YouTube or some other means of social media so that residents who cannot make it in person are able to listen to these meetings at a time of their convenience and leave it up there long enough so that everyone has the chance to view them. I also plan to make myself available to regularly talk with Fremont County residents . I plan to set time on a regular basis for people to stop by and talk about issues and their ideas to make things better. I will have a listing ear. I am also hopeful we can find a way to hold some type of commission meetings in areas outside of Saint Anthony.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

Jeppesen: I would really like to look at improving the facilities at the fairgrounds. FFA and 4H are important to me because it teaches our children how to work hard, be responsible and be a caretaker. I have heard from residents that there is a lack of facilities to take care of their animals at the fairgrounds. By making the facilities better I believe it will help encourage that the core of Fremont County; agriculture will continue in the future and provide our youngest citizens with life changing experiences. Another reason to investigate this is because one of our most treasured holidays, Fremont County Pioneer Days, is getting more popular every year where now people are turned away from the rodeo due to lack of room. We need to make more room for people to enjoy this time-honored tradition.

Bloxham: I would support improving the EMS program in Fremont County with the additional recreational opportunities our EMS people are getting overwhelmed. We need to provide better help and support for them and Fremont County.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

Bloxham: My diverse experiences have uniquely equipped me for the role of Fremont County commissioner having work closely with local community organizations. I’ve developed a deep understanding of the needs and priorities of our community. My experience in developing, leading and growing large businesses has honed my skills in budget oversight and resource allocation, ensuring transparency, and efficiency in Public Service through active involvement and local governance and community initiatives, I have cultivated a commitment to represent the voices of all constituents, and I am prepared to bring a proactive solution oriented approach to the commission, ensuring the well-being and progress of Fremont County.

Jeppesen: As a credit union board member and chairman for 15 years I was constantly dealing with money and budgets. I was able to leave that position with the credit union in better shape than when I started. As said previously, I care about the taxpayers money and I will treat and manage the county resources with care and honor.