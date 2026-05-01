Riverbend Awareness Project highlights National Physical Fitness and Sports Month - East Idaho News

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, a time dedicated to encouraging people to get up and get moving. To highlight this national initiative, the Riverbend Awareness Project invited Steven Bingham, owner of and trainer at Anytime Fitness in Rigby, to share why physical fitness is important to him.

Bingham shared that from a young age, fitness and athletics have been a big part of his life—from family involvement in sports to weightlifting competitions—eventually leading him to turn that passion into a career as a gym owner and trainer.

Throughout the conversation, Bingham highlights the wide-ranging benefits of physical activity, including improved mental health, increased confidence, and a greater sense of accomplishment from setting and achieving goals. The discussion also explores practical, real-life applications of fitness, including overcoming common barriers, finding activities you enjoy, and starting with a simple plan to build consistency.

Catch episodes of the Riverbend Awareness Project wherever you get podcasts or at the Riverbend Media Group podcast page here.