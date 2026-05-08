SAVEOURCHILDREN protest canceled following Idaho Falls Farmers' Market board resignations - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The #SAVEOURCHILDREN protest has been canceled following the resignations of the now-former manager of the Idaho Falls Farmers’ Market, along with its entire board of directors.

The protest was originally aimed at Clark Poston, the former market manager. Event organizers wanted him to be removed from his position after information about a 2019 injury to a child conviction resurfaced online.

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Poston resigned on Wednesday. Protest organizers then changed their purpose to fight for the resignations of the Idaho Falls Farmers’ Market Board of Directors. The entire board resigned on Wednesday evening.

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Courtney Mcswain, the organizer of the protest who recently moved to Arco from Kansas, says in a Facebook post that the protest, originally scheduled on the Broadway Bridge during this Saturday’s farmer’s market, will no longer be happening.

“Okay everyone I’ve gotten many opinions and advice, so I have come to a decision; We are 🚫CANCELING🚫 Saturdays protest. Please spread the word, none of the Idaho Falls groups will allow me to post,” says Mcswain on the Facebook post.

The organizer has canceled the protest that was planned due to social media outrage over the now-former Idaho Falls Farmers Market manager’s criminal history. | Facebook

Though this event is canceled, Mcswain says future events to protest minimum sentencing for those charged with child sex crimes will be scheduled in the future.

“But fret not, we are not stopping here. We are going to be shifting the focus to bigger and better,” says Mcswain in the post.