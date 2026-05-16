Senior travel discounts: How to save on your next trip - East Idaho News

Dear Savvy Senior,

My husband and I are retiring later this year and hope to travel more while we’re still healthy and active. Our budget will be tighter, so every dollar counts. Are there worthwhile senior travel discounts you can tell us about, and at what age do they begin?

–Ready to Roam

Dear Ready,

Retirement is the perfect time to start checking destinations off your wish list. Senior travel discounts can make a real difference. Whether it’s airfare, hotels, cruises, train tickets or attractions, the savings can add up – sometimes hundreds of dollars per trip – if you know where to look and compare.

To qualify, you’ll need to meet the age requirement, which varies by company. Some start as early as 50, but most don’t kick in until 55, 60, 62 or 65. Knowing these benchmarks helps you plan and save as soon as you’re eligible.

Ways to save

One of the best ways to uncover senior travel deals is through membership organizations. AARP, with membership starting at 50, offers the deepest travel discounts, including savings on hotels, rental cars, cruises and vacation packages. AAA also provides travel-planning services and member savings on lodging and car rentals to adults of any age.

Another simple but often overlooked strategy is to ask. Many hotels, tours and attractions don’t advertise senior discounts but may offer one if you inquire. Keep in mind, though, that the “senior rate” isn’t always the lowest price. Promotional sales, advance-purchase fares and seasonal specials can sometimes be cheaper, so compare before booking.

Flexibility is another powerful money-saving tool. Traveling midweek, avoiding peak holidays, booking during shoulder seasons or adjusting your dates slightly can significantly lower costs. You may also find last-minute deals on cruises, rail trips and guided tours, especially during slower travel periods when companies are eager to fill unsold space.

Here’s a rundown of some different discount deals currently available:

Airlines: Senior airfare discounts are less common than they once were, but some still exist. AARP members can get discounts on select British Airways flights, about $65 off economy and up to $200 off business class. United and Delta may offer limited senior fares, usually for travelers 65 and older, on select routes if booked by phone or using “Senior” search tools. Loyalty programs can also add value through free checked bags or seat upgrades.

Trains: Amtrak offers about 10% off for travelers 65-plus on many routes, with some cross-border discounts starting at 60. Rail passes and multi-city tickets may provide additional savings.

Rental cars: AARP members can save up to 30% with companies like Avis and Budget, often with perks like a free additional driver and reduced rates on optional coverage. Hertz offers discounts through its 50-plus program.

Hotels and lodging: Many hotel brands offer senior or AARP rates, typically 10% to 15% off. Examples include Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Days Inn, Ramada, Super 8, La Quinta), Best Western, Choice Hotels (Comfort Inn, Quality Inn), Cambria and Rodeway Inn. Booking directly or through AARP usually ensures the rate.

Cruises: Some lines offer discounted fares for travelers 55-plus on select sailings, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, MSC and Viking River Cruises. AARP members may receive additional onboard credits through affiliated providers. Off-peak sailings often provide the best value.

Restaurants: Many chains offer senior menus, complimentary beverages or percentage discounts for ages 55- or 60-plus, including Applebee’s, Arby’s, Burger King, Chili’s, Chick-fil-A, Denny’s, IHOP, Boston Market and CiCi’s Pizza. Participation varies by location.

Entertainment & attractions: Museums, theaters, zoos, aquariums and golf courses often offer reduced admission for seniors 60- or 65-plus. One of the best bargains is the America the Beautiful Senior Pass from the National Park Service. For $20 per year or $80 for a lifetime pass (available at age 62), it provides access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites.

Send your questions or comments to questions@savvysenior.org, or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.

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