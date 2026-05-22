Seniors make unforgettable trip to Branson, Missouri - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Assisted Living) — Residents and staff from The Homestead Senior Living recently returned from an unforgettable trip to Branson, Missouri, where a group of 13 travelers spent five days making memories, checking off bucket-list experiences, and enjoying the very best entertainment the city has to offer.

The group stayed together in a large Airbnb, creating a fun and family-like atmosphere throughout the trip. Days were packed with excitement as residents attended three shows each day, explored Branson’s famous shopping destinations, and enjoyed a variety of unique attractions.

Among the trip’s highlights was riding golf carts through underground caves, an experience many residents described as both thrilling and beautiful. The group also attended dazzling magic shows, extravagant musical performances, and the powerful production of David at the renowned Sight & Sound Theatre.

“This trip was all about creating meaningful experiences and helping our residents live life to the fullest,” said staff members from The Homestead Senior Living. “Every year we plan a special adventure together, and this year’s Branson trip was one to remember.”

The annual tradition has become a treasured part of life at The Homestead Senior Living. Staff carefully plan each getaway with the goal of helping residents accomplish lifelong dreams and cross items off their bucket lists. Whether it’s seeing world-class performances, exploring new places, or simply sharing laughter and companionship, the trips are designed to bring joy, connection, and adventure to residents’ lives.

Residents returned home with countless stories, new friendships, and cherished memories from their time together in Branson. As the excitement from this year’s adventure settles, many are already looking forward to discovering where next year’s bucket-list journey will take them.