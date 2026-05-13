Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for eastern IdahoPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — After a few days of record-breaking heat in eastern Idaho, the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued warnings and watches for severe thunderstorms with strong gusts in the area.
In a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post, the agency issued severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont counties.
Gusts are expected to reach up to 70 mph in these areas. The warnings are expected to remain in effect until 4:15p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for eastern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming until 8 p.m.
The areas under the watch warn of frequent lightning, gusts up to 75 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter.
Additional information is available on the NWS website. Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here.
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