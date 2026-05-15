Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel unveils newly remodeled Camas Restaurant - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — After a year in the making, the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel officially unveiled its newly reimagined Camas Restaurant on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting celebration showcasing modern dining rooted in Shoshone-Bannock culture.

Formerly known as Camas Sports Grill, which first opened in 2012, the newly remodeled restaurant has been transformed into what casino officials describe as a flagship destination, offering guests a more polished, upscale dining experience.

Colista Matsaw, CEO of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, said the rebranding effort came after leadership identified a gap in Southeast Idaho’s restaurant scene, specifically, steakhouse options.

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The new menu blends steakhouse favorites with traditional Native-inspired offerings. Camas has partnered with Snake River Farms to feature premium American Wagyu beef, ribeye, and New York strip steaks sourced from Jerome, Idaho, while continuing to serve classic favorites such as Bannock bread, Indian tacos, salmon, and even elk stew.

The remodel includes a newly expanded dining room with 30 additional seats and a brand-new seated bar.

Community members mingle with Miss Sho-Ban Myke Moore and other special guests during Thursday’s grand opening celebration for the newly remodeled Camas Restaurant at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Officials said the restaurant’s tribal-member staff also helps bring authentic cultural elements into the dining experience through both culinary traditions and Native artwork featured throughout the space.

Guests attending Thursday’s grand opening sampled steak strips and bakery-fresh vanilla cream cake and enjoyed a performance by the Spring Creek singers and drum group.

“The restaurant remodel is another step toward making sure we are providing a legendary experience in Southeast Idaho. We want to see all of your bright shiny faces anytime we can,” Matsaw said. “This is an investment into our local economy.”

Matsaw also highlighted the restaurant’s in-house bakery, especially the donuts by baker Becca Diaz.

“We have the best donuts in southeast Idaho,” Matsaw said.

While Camas primarily operates as a walk-in restaurant, groups of six or more are encouraged to make reservations by calling 208-238-4840.

For updates and additional information on Camas Restaurant, visit the Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel on Facebook.