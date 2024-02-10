Try the delicious Sho-Ban Sundae, the Bear Paw, nachos and more at Camas Sports Grill - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — If you’re looking for a yummy meal, fulfilling appetizers or maybe just a sweet treat, Camas Sports Grill is the place to go.

The restaurant, located inside the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, offers a variety of unique options and native eats that can’t be found anywhere else.

One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the Bear Paw – a large prime rib sandwich placed on a fry bread bun, cut into nine pieces and served with brown gravy and a side. We recommend the sidewinder fries – a twisty, crunchy potato strip covered in delicious seasoning.

Sho-Ban nachos are one of the appetizers served at Camas Sports Grill. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Other sandwiches, burgers, wings and appetizers are offered at the Camas Grill but if you want to try something different, you can’t go wrong with the Sho-ban Nachos. These are fry bread pieces piled high with beef, olives, onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Heads up: you’ll need to share them with at least one other person because they’re very filling.

Another item you’ll need to share: the Sho-Ban Sundae. This is a massive bowl-shaped piece of fry bread covered in cinnamon and sugar. Scoops of ice cream fill the inside with whipped cream and strawberries on top. If you want dessert, this is the thing to order!

The firecracker shrimp salad. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Camas Sports Grill also serves Navajo Tacos, delicious firecracker shrimp (that can also be added to a salad), breakfast items, soups and steak.

And – if you’re reallllly hungry – the restaurant has announced two Bigfoot Challenges! The Bigfoot Burger consists of a 5 pound burger patty on a fry bread bun. A pound of bacon sits on top of the burger with all the fixings and a pound of French fries on the side.

The Bigfoot Navajo Taco challenge is a massive taco (the side of Bigfoot!) with all the toppings and donut holes as the toes.

You have 30 minutes to complete either challenge and if you succeed, you get a special T-shirt!

Camas Sports Grill is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. You can see the menu here.