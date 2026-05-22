Soft lambs, cuddly puppies, and fluffy chicks delight local seniors - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Residents at The Homestead Senior Living recently enjoyed a heartwarming taste of spring as a variety of baby animals came to visit the community. Soft lambs, cuddly puppies, and fluffy chicks delighted residents and staff alike during the special therapy animal events.

The visits created smiles, laughter, and meaningful moments as residents spent time cuddling and interacting with the animals. Many residents shared stories of growing up on farms or raising animals of their own, making the experience both comforting and nostalgic.

“These visits bring so much happiness to our residents,” said a staff member at The Homestead. “The baby animals help create connections, spark memories, and provide emotional comfort.”

Animal therapy has long been recognized for its positive effects on emotional well-being. Interacting with animals can help reduce stress, ease feelings of loneliness, and encourage social interaction. For many residents, simply holding a soft puppy or petting a tiny lamb brought a sense of peace and joy.

The puppies quickly became crowd favorites as residents gathered to cuddle and play with them, while the gentle lambs and curious chicks added to the cheerful springtime atmosphere.

The spring animal visit was a wonderful reminder that even the smallest creatures can make a big impact — bringing comfort, laughter, and plenty of smiles to everyone they meet.