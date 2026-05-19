State average jumps 8 cents as 268,000 Idahoans prep for Memorial Day - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – As a record 45 million Americans prepare for a Memorial Day trip (including 268,000 Idahoans), higher gas prices may force a few changes to the plan.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $4.63, which is eight cents more than a week ago, about 31 cents more than a month ago, and a staggering $1.35 more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $4.51 per gallon – about the same as a week ago, but 46 cents more than a month ago and $1.33 more than a year ago.

Idaho now ranks 14th in the country for the most expensive fuel. California leads the way at $6.15 per gallon, while today’s cheapest average is in Texas at $3.97 per gallon. Seven states are now above the $5 mark.

Here’s a seven-year retrospective of Memorial Day gas prices:

“Obviously, there’s never a great time for skyrocketing gas prices, but the pain is significant with so much of our summer travel season is still ahead,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “For now, we believe that people will trim the budget in other ways and still hit the road or catch their flight.”

Of the 45 million who will travel, more than 39 million will go by car, and a record 3.66 million will fly. The worst times to travel are Thursday and Friday afternoon before Memorial Day between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday afternoon for the return.

This year’s top destinations include Las Vegas, Seattle, and Anaheim/Los Angeles.

AAA travel tips

It’s not too late for a pre-trip inspection. Have your battery, engine, and tires checked.

Use the AAA mobile app to find the cheapest fuel (or charging stations) along the way.

Arrive at the airport at least two hours in advance. Download the airline app for the latest information and pack medications and a change of clothes in your carry-on bag.

Never drive when drowsy or impaired. Put away distractions – the roads will be busy!

Get an early start on holiday travel to avoid peak crowds.

Be prepared for different temperatures throughout the day and at different elevations.

“The most important thing you can pack is your patience,” Conde said. “Aggressive speeds and weaving in and out of traffic can increase the risks of a crash for everyone.”