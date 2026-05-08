Swainston, Steele face off for Franklin County District 2 seat - East Idaho News

PRESTON — Longtime incumbent county commissioner Robert Swainston and candidate R. Joe Steele are running for Franklin County’s District 2 commission seat in the upcoming primary election.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to each candidate with an eight-question questionnaire. Steele did not respond to the questionnaire. Swainston’s unedited responses are included below.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

I am a lifelong resident of Franklin County. I graduated from Preston High School. Married to Stephanie and have 6 children. I am a 4th generation wheat and cattle farmer. I’ve been a county commissioner for the past 9 years. Prior to that I served on the county planning and zoning for 17 years. I have served on numerous water and co-op boards also.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

As a lifelong resident of Franklin County I love and care about our community. I have the expertise in areas that can continue to benefit our county residents. I am conservative by nature, and don’t intend to overburden taxpayers with regulations, but work for a way to protect your property rights.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Growth and growth. It is a delicate balance that allows landowners the ability to capitalize on their life’s work and maintaining a structured growth pattern and preserving our abundant natural beauty in this county. We just redid our development code and comprehensive plan that is a step in the right direction. I feel like it is a living breathing document that has to have the ability to change as needed going forward.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

I believe in an open-door policy. I think that all ideas need to be listened to and come up with results that benefit the majority of our residents.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Most of the budget is for mandated programs. The areas that the commissioners have actual budgetary adjustments are well managed. The 3% taxing cap limits how much taxes can be increased.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

County commissioner meetings are live streamed and the minutes are available on the county website. We are available by advertised phone numbers and email addresses. I always answer calls and emails and welcome conversation with all constituents.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

This is my 9th year in office. I am proud of the addition and remodel to our courthouse and how little it cost the taxpayers. We have a brand new event center that did not burden the residents with a local tax.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

I have been fiscally conservative with taxpayer dollars for the past 9 years. I plan on continuing that. I have also operated a successful farm through some very tough times for farmers over the past decades.