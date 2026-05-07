The viral 'mustache man' from The Tabernacle Choir answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

If you’ve watched The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform over the past few years, you’ve likely seen my guest. He has a recognizable mustache that has led to many fun nicknames from viewers around the world.

Chathum Nielsen is the man behind the mustache and he agreed to sit down with me in his Salt Lake City apartment!

Here’s what I asked him:

How long have you been in The Tabernacle Choir?

When did you first get interested in singing?

Do you have a favorite place you’ve toured with the choir?

Outside of singing, what other hobbies do you have?

When did you become aware that you’re becoming internet famous?

Do you have a favorite nickname you’ve gotten with your mustache?

What advice do you have for someone wanting to get into singing?

Watch my entire interview with Chathum in the video player above and learn more about the choir here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.