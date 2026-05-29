Traffic citation against one-handed woman in viral video gets dropped - East Idaho News

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A woman accused of holding her phone in a hand she did not have will not face any penalties now that the traffic citation has been dropped.

A body camera video from a Palm Beach County (Florida) sheriff’s deputy, taken in February, shows the confrontation between the woman and the officer after he pulls her vehicle over. In the video, the officer accuses the woman of manipulating a phone with her right hand, but she protests that she could not have been holding the phone in her right hand, as she did not have that appendage.

The woman, Katie Thomas, posted the camera footage to social media this week, and it has went viral. Watch the bodycam video of the encounter above.

In a statement obtained by EastIdahoNews.com’s national news partner TMX on Thursday, the sheriff’s office gave the following explanation:

“The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is committed to enforcing Florida traffic laws in an effort to keep our roadways safe for all motorists. Deputies are authorized under Florida law to issue citations when they observe what they reasonably believe to be a violation involving the use of a handheld wireless device while operating a motor vehicle. In this particular case, the deputy initiated a traffic stop based upon his visual observation at the time of the incident. After additional review of the Florida State Statutes involved and based upon the totality of the circumstances, specifically the lack of clarity on how violations are labeled in our citation software, the decision was ultimately made to dismiss based upon the difference in wording between Florida State Statute 316.305 and 316.306. Law enforcement officers are required to make decisions based on observations made in real time. As with any enforcement action, motorists have the right to contest citations through the judicial process, where all facts and evidence can be fully evaluated. PBSO remains committed to professionalism, fairness, and the lawful enforcement of Florida statutes.”