Tremonton parents accused of torture in boy's death are released from jail - East Idaho News

TREMONTON (KSL) — A week after a Tremonton couple was arrested and accused of child torture that resulted in the death of their son, police said Thursday the parents have been released from jail because no charges have been filed against them yet.

Brigham Young Merrell, 35, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on May 6 for investigation of child abuse homicide and child torture. His wife, Melinda Marie Merrell, 36, was arrested for investigation of child torture.

On Thursday, Tremonton-Garland police announced that they are aware the Merrells have been released from the Box Elder County Jail.

“The releases occurred after formal charges were not filed within the legally required 72-hour window,” police said in a statement.

RELATED | Tremonton parents arrested, accused of killing child through torture

Tremonton-Garland police said they conducted a “thorough, monthslong investigation with the assistance of multiple outside law enforcement agencies” before submitting a comprehensive case and investigative file to the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office.

“The decision of whether to file criminal charges rests solely with the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office. That decision, and the timing of it, is outside the authority of this department,” the police statement said.

The attorney’s office, however, said police “independently decided to arrest the individuals involved before submitting the cases to the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office for a complete and official legal review of charges.”

“Prosecutors are currently reviewing the case but have not yet received the complete file,” the county attorney’s office said in a statement. “This matter involves serious allegations and a highly complex investigation requiring careful analysis of extensive evidence and investigative reports.”

Prosecutors will complete a “thorough and independent review” consistent with standard prosecutorial practice before making any formal charging decisions, the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office said.

“Due to the timing of the referral and the volume and complexity of the evidence, that review could not be completed within the statutory filing period of Monday afternoon, resulting in the defendants’ release,” the office said.

Statement from Box Elder County Attorney’s Office: “The Tremonton-Garland Police Department independently decided to arrest the individuals involved before submitting the cases to the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office for a complete and official legal review of charges. Prosecutors are currently reviewing the case but have not yet received the complete file. “This matter involves serious allegations and a highly complex investigation requiring careful analysis of extensive evidence and investigative reports. Consistent with standard prosecutorial practice, the County Attorney’s Office must complete a thorough and independent review before making formal charging decisions. Due to the timing of the referral and the volume and complexity of the evidence, that review could not be completed within the statutory filing period of Monday afternoon, resulting in the defendants’ release. “The County Attorney’s Office remains committed to conducting a complete, objective, and timely review of all evidence submitted by law enforcement. Charging decisions will be made as soon as reasonably possible and in accordance with the law and ethical obligations of this office.”

‘Yearlong allegations’

The Tremonton-Garland Police Department started investigating the Merrells after their son, Moroni, died on Sept. 21, 2025. Brigham Merrell had called 911, saying he found his child “hanging by a coaxial cable.” The father was the only adult present when the child died.

Police reported discovering several inconsistencies in his story of what occurred while investigating Moroni’s death. Police found gaps in video footage from the night of the incident and said Merrell’s conduct was consistent with concealing physical evidence, according to a police booking affidavit.

The child’s injuries in a forensic examination were also deemed to be inconsistent with the coaxial cable, “directly contradicting Brigham’s account,” the affidavit alleges. “Other inconsistencies with the ligature markings were also present that, due to my training and experience, I do not believe are the result of a hanging but are from another force.”

Other children who were in the home during the incident were interviewed, including one who “alleged to have seen the victim die after receiving a whooping from Brigham” Merrell, according to the affidavit.

“During interviews with the children, friends of the children, the suspect and his wife, we also found yearslong allegations of child abuse and child torture, which included food restriction, admittance of corporal punishment that resulted in bruising when belts, pans and other items were used to whip, as well as allegations that the children are sent out to stay in an outside dog run when they are in trouble,” the affidavit says.

Police say video footage shows Melinda Merrell “directly participated in the beatings or stood and watched as her husband participated in them.”

“The Tremonton-Garland Police Department remains committed to justice for this child. We will continue to cooperate fully with the county attorney’s office should the prosecutorial process move forward. Our commitment to this child has not wavered,” police said Thursday.

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