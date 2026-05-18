Two candidates vying to replace District 28 representative - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – Two candidates are running to replace an incumbent representative.

Incumbent Representative Rick Cheatum is seeking reelection by his constituents, who elected him in 2022, while challengers Mike Saville and James Lamborn are running to replace him.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to Cheatum and Saville. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were not edited.

Lamborn did not return responses.

The primary election is May 19.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Cheatum: I have lived in Pocatello 48 years, working in radio broadcasting, the automobile business, and credit unions. Debra and I have been married 34 years. I have a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Kansas. I have been an enthusiastic hunter and shooter my entire life and have worked as a volunteer and banquet MC for the National Wild Turkey Federation, Safari Club International, National Rifle Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, and Southeast Idaho Mule Deer Foundation.

I served on the Pocatello City Council for 8 years, choosing not to seek re-election in 2025. The Council experience, and serving on the Association of Idaho Cities Board of Directors while I was on Council, led me to seek office in the Idaho House of Representatives, where I have served two 2-year terms. While on Council, I served as city liaison to the South East Idaho Community Action Agency, South East Idaho Council Of Government, Bannock Transportation Planning Organization, Pocatello Senior Activity Center, Pocatello Regional Airport Advisory Committee, and Downtown Pocatello. I currently serve as Chair of the Pocatello America 250 Celebration Committee.

I have been a member, or represented a business who was a member, of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce since I moved to Pocatello. I served on the Chamber Board for a year when I was Chief of Chiefs of the Pocatello Chiefs, a Chamber subcommittee dedicated to welcoming new business and recognizing existing business successes.

Saville: I was born in Pocatello. I lived with my grandmother and on a farm in Grace. My dad was in the Air Force. When I was 9, I lived with my dad in Illinois, Georgia, and Panama Canal Zone until I was 18.

I enlisted in the Air Force 1962. The Air Force assigned me to West Germany 36 months. In 1966 I returned to Pocatello and hired by IBM. I married Rochelle Clark in 1968. We have 3 children – 4 grandchildren. I retired from IBM in 1998. I was hired by AAL – Thrivent. I retired in 2013 and moved from South Jordan to McCammon.

I have a BSBA from the University of Phoenix in 1995. I attended ISU.

I joined the Pocatello Junior Chamber of Commerce in 1974. IBM moved me to Rochester, MN – I was recognized as an Outstanding Young Man of America by the US Jaycees in 1979. IBM moved me to Los Angeles as a Manager. The US Jaycees recognized me again as an OYMA in 1981.

IBM moved me to Salt Lake City in 1986. I was elected Republican Voting District Chairman in South Jordan. I helped GOP candidates. I was elected to Legislative Democratic District 28 Chairman for Bannock County. Senator Nye recruited me to run for District 28 Senate in 2016. I coordinated the Voter Registration Booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair 8 years. I have lost 6 elections. Running for office is not a Sprint, it is a Marathon.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Saville: My Uncle served on the Alameda City Council in 1960 with then Mayor George Hansen. I stayed with him while looking for a job after the Air Force. He was a Veteran of WWII and planted the seed the importance of Public Service. IBM emphasized the importance of being politically savvy as a manager Dealing with CEO’s who had IBM mainframe computers. The US Jaycees was an excellent training organization to learn politics. Nixon and Jimmy Carter were Jaycees. Executives of Corporations are very Political as was IBM.

I had no ambition to run for Public Office until Senator Nye convinced me to run for the legislature. During the phone Call, I saw the neighbor’s children get off the bus at 4:45 PM. I watched Them get on the bus at 6:30 AM, a long day for first graders. On Friday, they sell candy for the school. Nye said I could make a difference if I could get elected. He offered to pay for my $30 fee.

Marsh Valley SD21 in 2006, the M&O funds were cut from $990,000 to $32,000 by HB1 that could not be made up with levies. Idaho Public Schools are financially starved by the State.

To learn how the Idaho Legislature functions, I watch Idaho in Session. I recorded and uploaded over 500 videos of Committees, House, and Senate Chambers.

www.youtube.com/mikesavilleforidaho2024

My website is

mikesavilleforidaho.com/about

Cheatum:Several things were considered when I decided to run for the Idaho House of Representatives. My service on the Association of Idaho Cities Board of Directors and considering AIC Legislative positions weekly made me aware of the unfair way local government was treated by the Legislature. I wanted to be part of emphasizing the importance of local officials in solving local problems.

Another consideration was the redistricting of the 35 legislative districts that left both of the District 28 House seats vacant. That meant an election opportunity without an incumbent candidate and an apparent possibility the position could be filled by someone without any elected experience.

The third consideration was my decision to retire from my job at ISU Credit Union, now Lookout Credit Union. I had just been re-elected to the Pocatello City Council and knew taking on the Legislative job would mean a lot of work, but I would have time to do both jobs.

Wherever I have lived, I have always been heavily involved in the community, so serving in the Legislature seemed a great way to culminate my service to Southeast Idaho.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Cheatum: There is a great variation in District 28. 3 counties, 6 school districts, 8 cities, agriculture, business, rural, urban, there are many factors and kinds of issues that have to be considered when voting on legislation in committee or on the floor. The issues in one community may not be of concern to another. A few issues that are common to all of District 28, and most of Idaho, include ‘affordable’ housing, fuel prices, water shortages, economic development, education, transportation, health care, agriculture crop prices, and maintaining the Idaho way of life. But the concerns are not uniform in every household, so I strongly feel we must maintain local control of solving them. Some can be managed by better revenue sharing formulas, more consideration of local input in seeking solutions, and better planning for future needs.

I serve on the Revenue and Taxation, Local Government, and Business Committees. The usual legislation considered by those 3 committees well reflects my life and work experience. I did not bring an agenda to the House of Representatives. There are thousands of ideas drafted each year, some make it into routing slips and eventually bills that are voted on in the House and Senate. Each one needs to be read, considered, discussed, debated, and voted on.

Saville:The biggest challenge is getting elected. Since the repeal of 8-year term limits in 2002 and Citizen’s United that legalized bribery, there are many legislators that have been in 1 of the 70 seats in the House and 35 seats of the Senate for 20 years or more. Some are making more money than they can in a regular job at $70,000 every day the legislature is in session that is supposed to be a part time job. The Utah legislature is 45 days long with a $31 Billion budget, Idaho is 90 days with a $13 Billion budget. The rules allow 25 bills for each legislator – 2,625 bills. Last session was over 1,000. Dumb Resolutions and Memorials cost the taxpayer $1,000 an hour. Many bills come from out of Idaho via ALEC, Texas, and Florida.

It is obvious to me, having experienced Segregated schools in Georgia, the push to Private schools is a back door to Segregation The $50 million Vouchers for Private Schools are wrong. The Texas abortion laws are wrong. The $250 Library bounty and the $100,000 teacher bounty is wrong. The bathroom and flag laws are wrong. Christian Nationalism is Neither Christian nor Patriotic. Tax Cuts for large land owners and corporations are wrong at the expense of Idahoans and children.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Saville: Listening is more important than talking in Public Office. People expect honestly from Elected officials. The discipline of military service, the 32 years as a IBM Field Engineer in 1,000’s of businesses servicing the IBM Computers 24/7 that can make the difference for customers profit and the 13 years at Thrivent in the Financial Business, life insurance, nursing home insurance, disability insurance, Stocks, Bonds, Annuities, prepared me for the legislature. IBM and Thrivent are both recognized as one of the 135 Most Ethical Companies in the World. I guess I was lucky to work for them 45 years.

When a constituent asks me a question, I don’t know, I seek the answer based on the Facts I am given. If I discover later that the information I gave was incorrect, I follow up with that person. Some things change very rapidly, the answer today might be wrong tomorrow. I have no problem taking responsibility if the answer I gave was incorrect.

I have been accused of being “Brutally Honest”. When I was 5 years old, my father caught me in a lie. He said “The Only thing worse than a Liar is a Rattlesnake”. That lesson has served me well as I never lost a job for lying. Before I make any decision especially financial; I do my homework.

I have no allegiance to any political party, just the Country and People regardless of Party affiliation. It’s a fool’s errand to vote for a letter by a name.

Cheatum:I have three rules I follow in my service in the House:

I must listen.

I may not know everything.

I may be wrong.

There are many opinions and experts on nearly every issue we face. I try to listen to every side and their solution to make the most effective and appropriate decision on a vote. If a constituent has a concern or proposal, I will listen to them and then investigate the issue and the proposed solution and talk to others to both find an answer and build support if passing a bill appears to be the right answer.

I will always listen to both sides because often that ground between differing opinions is the right solution.

What parts of the Legislative budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Cheatum: The state budget setting process the past two years has been broken. A more sensible approach is to analyze the anticipated revenue, set a low, medium, and high revenue projection, and then begin to study department budget requests and needs. As the session proceeds, more accurate forecasts of revenue emerge and can be incorporated into setting final budget bills.

I feel we have short-changed the future of the state by cutting K-12 and higher education budgets. We are not equally educating students in rural and urban schools to compete in the world they will face in their adult life. Lack of state funding for schools forces many school districts to back-fill inadequate state budgeting with levies and bonds that increase property taxes.

Higher education needs better funding for medical, engineering, and technical students to fill our increasing need for doctors, dentists, nurses, energy and water specialists, and jobs that don’t even exist today.

Health and welfare budget cuts were very deep in 2026, and I fear we will see the effect in local law enforcement, EMS, hospital, and jail services. Increasing pressure on local services means property tax increases, something that can be avoided by better funding of preventive services through state agencies and paid for by state income tax, sales tax, and other state revenue.

Saville: The budget is determined by the Governor and JFAC. The 2026 Budget cut 5% across the board to the 100 Idaho agencies because of the 2024 election year tax cuts reducing revenue and DOGE. The Big Beautiful Ugly Bill impacted the budget. Matching funds that were 50/50 were cut to 75/25 by the BBUB. Last minute budget bills from JFAC before the legislature has an opportunity to review the budget and lots of pressure to vote on it is irresponsible. Lots of spin to justify cutting Medicaid Expansion that is 90% paid for by the Federal Government, verses regular Medicare that is 70% funded by the Federal Government, Think Mom and Dad in a nursing home.

Too much justification is “don’t want Idahoans to depend on Federal Government funds.” I watched $16 million Federal money turned away for 44,000 summer lunches. The Attorney General submitting bills that leads to litigation. Going after teachers with a $100,000 fine who does not report a student who wants to change their name from Samantha to Sam in 72 hours to the parents. Taking away a local community right to fly a flag and bathroom bills targeting a minority is akin to what was done in Germany in 1934. Property rights, parents’ rights, and other screwball justification to sell a bill into law like Drones and Muslim brotherhood.

This last legislative session budget was terrible and irresponsible. ISU laid off 42 employees and closed offices. It’s a shame affecting people financially.

Do you believe ethics investigations in the Idaho Legislature should be kept secret from the public, or do you believe they should be open and transparent? Why or why not?

Saville: When Nixon used campaign funding for his personal use as did Idaho Congressman George Hansen, both hurt a lot of people. The effect was people not trusting Government. Ethics definition is: moral principles that govern a person’s behavior”.

Another is corruption, making money from inside information while in elected office.

Idaho is one of two states that does not compel elected officials to disclose their assets while in Public Office. Why?

State full time employee Health Care Insurance for part time legislators and city employees. Why?

Repeal of the 1996 Citizen Initiative 8-year term limits of the House and Senate in 2002. Why?

Campaign funding that comes from Corporate Lobbies and Special Interests of $500, $1,000 and $1,500 checks. Why?

Except for personnel issues like job performance, Ethical behavior should be Transparent. At IBM and Thrivent, there was no tolerance for Unethical behavior.

Tom Bradly was Mayor of Los Angeles consisting of 30 or more communities that had lost confidence in the mayor’s office. He invited a representative from each of those 30 communities to an office adjacent to his with an open door to observe how he managed as Mayor for 30 days. The door was open except for personnel issues. I met a young man who had a lot of respect and trust of Mayor Bradley.

Things don’t work when there is acceptance of Unethical behavior which leads to dishonesty and a good old boy network that hurts the public and erodes Trust.

Cheatum: I am strongly opposed to concealing ethics investigations in the Legislature. However, I do feel there must be care in not convicting an accused person in the court of public opinion. Both the accused and the accuser must be heard by the ethics committee and fairly represented by legal counsel. There must be clear guidelines concerning the point at which an accusation becomes an investigation and potential internal action taken or legal action taken. Reputations and lives can be destroyed by the mishandling of ethics charges.

Water availability and management are critical for eastern Idaho agriculture and growth. What specific strategy or legislation would you support to protect groundwater and surface water resources, and what is your timeline for measurable improvements?

Cheatum: Water management supply and usage based on weather is impossible to predict. We must do everything we can to increase the water supply and monitor and control the water usage. The agreement reached in 2024 must be strictly enforced. Idaho must work closely with water resource groups to maximize the beneficial use of the water in the upper Snake river system. Cloud seeding must continue, sprinkler end-gun waste must end, and reservoir leakage must be stopped. The state should establish a long-term loan program and require municipal water systems to meter water usage and maintain them. Private wells should also be metered to assure property owners are not exceeding their water rights.

Saville: I grew up in Idaho. There were 500,000 people when I was born. Today there are 2 million. Idaho is a high Deseret State. I live in rural Bannock County and there are Many years where there is no measurable rain in 90 days. The pumping of water At 3,000 gallon per minute of a wheel on a crop is taking its toll on aquifers. This year especially, the snow melt was quick which can make the final days of harvest without water to irrigate with.

I met a fellow on the campaign trail that told me he lost his water on his 40 acres and was angry at the state a few years ago because of the drought. I called the State and found out he could buy water from the tribe if he wanted to. He had me chase down a rabbit hole. Water is the life blood of Idaho and the Western States. Utah has some serious water issues.

I do know that if the water users do not work together and come up with an Agreeable solution, the Federal Government will as water is Not just for Idaho.

When mother nature bypasses Idaho with snow, everybody suffers,

I remember fishing at Redfish Lake in the 1970’s with the Sockeye Salmon spawning In the outlet. Today, none and the Idaho Salmon is 2% away from extinction because of 4 dams on the Snake River.

There are tough choices to be made and Water is the biggest.

In March 2026, the Idaho House passed House Joint Memorial 17, requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Do you agree with the majority opinion of the Idaho House? Do you oppose same-sex marriage in Idaho?

Saville: I watched HJR 17 House debate. I uploaded the debate on my You Tube Channel March 10. Representative Wisniewski from Northern Idaho District 5 was the sponsor. I do not believe he is smart enough to write this resolution. More likely than not came from the American Legislative Exchange Counsil funded by Charles Koch who is homophobic.

I worked with a fellow who was gay and later died of Aids At 35. I was abused by a Boy Scout Master who was not Gay but a Sexual Predator. Having that experience as a kid was not a good one. Saying that people, men and women who decide they are happy with a same Sex partner is good for them and our society.

There are benefits that come along with marriage. Taxes, inheritance, and being able to visit a sick Partner in a hospital as a spouse.

The justification used was religion, quoting the Bible and Quran. When I worked for Thrivent, I visited churches 3 times a week and my faith is strong but justifying Repeal of Same Sex marriage is wrong and cruel.

42 voted for HJR 17 and 24 against.

You can see the debate and who the 42 are on my You Tube channel.

www.youtube.com/@mikesavilleforidaho2024

Cheatum: I thought House Joint Memorial 17 was a waste of time and money. It had no legal authority for enforcement and was primarily another campaign tactic against LGBTQ residents. I do not feel the House vote was a true majority opinion, but for many was instead a vote to go along so the issue would not become an election issue.

I know some same-sex couples and feel their action in marrying was their decision, and none of my business. The persons involved are working, productive members of the community who regularly attend church and support local events.