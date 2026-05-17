2-term legislator seeks to retain her seat in District 32A - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After serving two terms, incumbent Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen is running for her third term in Idaho’s Legislative District 32A.

Mickelsen is facing a Primary challenge from Kelly Golden, a radio executive who has also worked in nonprofit community outreach and fundraising.

EastIdahoNews.com sent a questionnaire to each candidate. Their responses were required to be 250 words or fewer. Mickelsen’s unedited responses are listed below. Golden did not return her questionnaire to EastIdahoNews.com.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Mickelsen: I am a lifelong Idahoan, farmer, businesswoman, and public servant with deep roots in eastern Idaho. My husband and I have been married for 38 years, and we are proud parents, grandparents to 18 grandchildren, and part of a multigenerational farming family.

For nearly four decades, my family and I have helped build and operate a large farming operation, and I serve as CFO of our family business. My work in agriculture and business has given me firsthand experience with the challenges facing Idaho families, employers, and rural communities.

I currently serve as an Idaho State Representative and have held leadership roles in water management, agriculture, education, and healthcare, including service with the Idaho Groundwater Appropriators, College of Eastern Idaho, and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. My focus in public service is protecting Idaho’s resources, supporting families and local communities, and ensuring a strong future for the next generation.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your district? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Mickelsen:I am seeking public office because I care deeply about the strength and future of our local communities. Having lived, worked, and raised my family in eastern Idaho, I understand that strong communities are built on good jobs, strong schools, safe neighborhoods, and responsible local leadership.

My focus is on protecting Idaho’s water and natural resources, supporting agriculture and local businesses, strengthening education and career technical training, and keeping our communities safe by supporting law enforcement and first responders. I also believe in maintaining local control, responsible growth, and policies that keep the cost of living affordable for families.

I’m running to bring practical, community-focused leadership that protects our way of life and ensures our local communities remain strong for future generations.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents — even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Mickelsen:Families across our district are feeling the strain of higher energy costs, rising food prices, housing affordability, and overall cost-of-living increases. These financial pressures are making it harder for families to plan for the future, while our communities also face the challenge of managing growth, maintaining infrastructure, and ensuring opportunities for the next generation.

My focus is on keeping Idaho affordable while responsibly investing in our future. That means keeping state budgets in check, prioritizing essential services, and avoiding unnecessary spending that drives long-term costs. I support fiscally responsible budgets, protecting reserve funds, and making smart investments in education, career technical training, and maintaining infrastructure that supports local jobs and strengthens our communities.

Public safety is also critical to strong communities. I support law enforcement and first responders and believe we must ensure they have the tools and resources needed to protect our families—especially from child predators and those who threaten the safety of our communities.

By focusing on responsible budgeting, supporting law enforcement, protecting ratepayers, and investing in education and opportunity, we can ease financial pressure on families today while keeping Idaho affordable and building strong communities for the future.

What parts of the legislative budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Mickelsen:I believe effective representation starts with listening. While we may not always agree, I am committed to treating everyone with respect, hearing different perspectives, and making thoughtful decisions based on what is best for our district as a whole.

My approach is to focus on shared priorities—strong communities, safe neighborhoods, affordable living, and opportunities for future generations. Even when views differ, most people want responsible government, strong local economies, and policies that help families succeed.

I will continue to be accessible, transparent, and responsive to all constituents. By listening first, communicating openly, and focusing on practical solutions, I can represent our entire district with fairness and integrity.

Do you believe ethics investigations in the Idaho Legislature should be kept secret from the public, or do you believe they should be open and transparent? Why or why not?

Mickelsen:We should start by taking a hard look at programs that are not delivering meaningful results for taxpayers. If a program is failing to meet its goals, duplicating services, or lacking clear accountability, we should reform it or eliminate it. I also believe we need greater transparency and oversight of agency budgets to reduce slush funds and ensure taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and for their intended purpose.

At the same time, we should continue investing in areas that strengthen our communities and support long-term affordability. That includes education and career technical training, public safety and law enforcement, and maintaining infrastructure that supports economic opportunity. Strategic investments in these areas help build a strong workforce, keep communities safe, and support sustainable growth.

By cutting ineffective programs and prioritizing smart investments, we can protect taxpayers, keep budgets responsible, and ensure we are investing in Idaho’s future.

Water availability and management are critical for eastern Idaho agriculture and growth. What specific strategy or legislation would you support to protect groundwater and surface water resources, and what is your timeline for measurable improvements?

Mickelsen:I believe ethics and transparency are essential to maintaining public trust. Idahoans expect accountability, but they also expect fairness. Ethics complaints should first go through a preliminary review to determine whether there is merit before they are made public. We’ve seen an increase in complaints used as political gamesmanship, and it’s important that individuals are not unfairly smeared without evidence. Once a complaint has been reviewed and found to have validity, the process should then be transparent and open to the public.

I also believe we can do more to strengthen transparency in the Legislature. That’s why I introduced legislation requiring disclosure of out-of-state travel paid for by private groups. While in-state lobbying is reported and tracked, travel funded by outside organizations is not always disclosed. My bill would help ensure Idahoans know who is funding travel and strengthen confidence in the legislative process.

By supporting fair ethics reviews and greater transparency, we can protect both accountability and integrity in the Legislature.

In March 2026, the Idaho House passed House Joint Memorial 17, requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Do you agree with the majority opinion of the Idaho House? Do you oppose same-sex marriage in Idaho?

Mickelsen:I believe marriage policy has historically been determined by the states and the people, and I support preserving the ability for states to have a voice in these decisions. House Joint Memorial 17 was a non-binding request expressing that perspective and encouraging a broader constitutional discussion.

At the same time, I recognize that the law of the land today is set by the U.S. Supreme Court, and I respect that authority. My focus as a legislator is on the issues that most directly impact families in our district — affordability, strong communities, education, public safety, and economic opportunity.

Regardless of where individuals stand on this issue, I believe all Idahoans should be treated with respect and dignity. My priority is representing everyone in my district and working on the challenges that most affect their daily lives.