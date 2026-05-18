WATCH: Idaho spectator films the moment two fighter jets collide — and four crew eject - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME (Idaho Statesman) — Video taken by a Meridian man that shows two fighter jets crashing near Mountain Home Air Force Base has gone viral, garnering millions of views in a matter of hours.

In the video, two jets can be seen colliding and spinning in the air together. Four parachutes open as the crew eject. The jets plunge downward and burst into flames upon hitting the ground.

Shane Ogden said he was standing right outside the entrance to the base when he captured the footage.

“All I could think was just do not mess this video up, don’t say anything stupid and just hang in there,” Ogden told the Idaho Statesman.

Ogden expressed relief upon learning that the aircrew involved did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

“I’m happy to hear everybody there was OK,” Ogden said. The crash occurred at about 12:10 p.m. during a Gunfighter Skies aerial performance involving two E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler demo team aircraft flown by four crew members from the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 from Whidbey Island in Washington, according to a Mountain Home Air Force Base 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office news release.

The Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters posted on social media shortly after 6 p.m. that all aircrew involved were able to eject in time and were in “stable condition.” Air St. Luke’s, which was part of the emergency response, said “the injuries reported were not life-threatening.”