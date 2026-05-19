Wondering what ballot to choose at the primary polls today? Here are your choices. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s election day! Are you wondering what races can you vote in? We are glad that you asked.

Idaho primaries can be complicated and confusing, so let’s break it down.

The Idaho Republican primary is CLOSED, meaning only registered Republicans or Unaffiliated/Independent voters who agree to register as Republicans can vote in their primary.

The Idaho Democratic primary is OPEN, meaning anyone can choose to vote in it.

Who can vote in what race for the 2026 Idaho primary elections. | VoteIdaho.Gov

IF YOU ARE REGISTERED AS UNAFFILIATED/INDEPENDENT:

You can choose one of these ballots to vote on:

Republican

Libertarian

Non-Partisan

If you choose, as an Unaffiliated/Independent voter, to vote on either the Republican or Libertarian ballot, you will AUTOMATICALLY be registered as that affiliation.

You CAN change your political affiliation at any time by visiting your local county elections office.

IF YOU ARE REGISTERED AS A REPUBLICAN:

You can choose one of these ballots to vote on:

Republican

Democratic

Non-Partisan

IF YOU ARE REGISTERED AS A DEMOCRAT OR IN THE CONSTITUTION PARTY:

You can choose one of these ballots to vote on:

Democratic

Non-Partisan

(There is no primary race for the Constitution Party this year, as no one filed to run.)

IF YOU ARE REGISTERED AS A LIBERTARIAN:

You can choose one of these ballots to vote on:

Libertarian

Democratic

Non-Partisan

Please make time to vote today. Local elections impact you the most, and it is important to make your voice heard!