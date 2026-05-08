Work starts Monday on I-15 bridge damaged by semi - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Transportation Department will begin construction of the new Riverton Road Bridge on Monday. The old bridge was damaged in October when a semi crashed into one of the support pillars.

The old bridge will be demolished and replaced with a two-span steel girder bridge that will allow for future widening of Interstate 15. Demolition will occur over three nights from May 18 to May 20, necessitating full closure of the I-15 at Riverton Road during those nights. Interstate traffic will be detoured from Exit 89 to Exit 93.

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Work is expected to be completed in November. During construction speed limits will be restricted to 65 mph in the work zone. Access over I-15 on the Riverton Road bridge will remain closed until the project is completed.

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Drivers are encouraged to use the Idaho 511 system, either online, by phone or through the app, for updates on conditions and traffic impacts throughout the construction season.