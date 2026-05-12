You have to see this! Video shows Boeing 767 strike a bakery truck while preparing to land - East Idaho News

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE — Dashcam footage of a United Airlines plane crashing into a Baltimore bakery truck with the driver inside quickly went viral earlier this month.

The heart-stopping incident happened May 3, 2026, on the New Jersey Turnpike. Footage shows the bakery driver, Warren Boardley Jr., who is from the Baltimore area, driving his vehicle when all of the sudden the sound of an approaching plane can be heard. The plane was preparing to land at Newark Liberty International Airport.

In the video, part of the plane’s landing gear can be seen right outside of the bakery truck’s window as the plane collides with the vehicle.

Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of transportation and logistics and co-principal at Baltimore-based H&S Bakery, told CBS News Baltimore that the driver was traveling to a Schmidt bakery depot in Newark and was about to exit the highway when the truck was hit.

Paterakis said one of the plane’s landing gear tires went through the truck’s window and windshield. Boardley Jr. was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries caused by glass in his arm and hand.

Officials said Flight UA169, a Boeing 767, which came from Venice, Italy, also hit a light pole as it was coming in for the landing. New Jersey State Police reported the pole then apparently struck a Jeep that was traveling on the turnpike as well.

“The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured,” United stated.

The plane was carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking into the incident, which it called an “accident.”

“The investigation will examine multiple factors, including flight operations, meteorological conditions, human performance, crew resource management, aircraft performance and air traffic control,” the agency said in a statement on May 4, 2026.

H&S Bakery also said that same day, “We have no further comment at this time. We are relieved that everyone is safe, as that is our top priority. We are working closely with all regulatory authorities to gather additional information, and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”