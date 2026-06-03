27 women to compete for Miss Idaho, Miss Idaho Teen titles - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Twenty-seven young women from across Idaho will compete for the titles of Miss Idaho and Miss Idaho Teen 2026 during a four-day competition in Idaho Falls next week.

The event, scheduled for June 10-13, will bring together delegates from communities throughout the state to compete for the opportunity to represent Idaho at the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen competitions later this year.

The Miss Idaho and Miss Idaho Teen programs are official state affiliates of the Miss America Organization, a scholarship and leadership development program for young women. Contestants will participate in private interviews, talent performances, fitness competitions, evening gown presentations, and on-stage communication events while promoting causes important to their communities.

This year’s competition holds special significance for Idaho Falls, as both reigning titleholders are local residents. Current Miss Idaho Ellie Madu and Miss Idaho Teen Kirra Christensen have spent the past year serving as ambassadors for the state.

In addition to competition events, delegates will participate in community activities, rehearsals, educational workshops, and scholarship opportunities throughout the week.

Several events are open to the public, including a welcome ceremony on June 10, a Miss Idaho Expo at the Idaho Falls Public Library on June 11, and Miss Idaho’s Got Talent on June 12. The competition will conclude June 13 with the Miss Idaho and Miss Idaho Teen finals at the Colonial Theatre, where the new titleholders will be crowned.

Organizers say the program focuses on more than competition, offering scholarships, professional development, leadership training, and community service opportunities designed to help participants achieve their educational and career goals while serving their communities.