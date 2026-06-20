86-year-old driver killed in rollover crash - East Idaho News

DEARY — An 86-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash early Thursday.

The crash happened about 4:45 a.m. on state Highway 8 at roughly milepost 26.8, near Deary, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The man was headed east on SH-8, driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, when his truck crossed the center line and went off the other side of the highway.

“The vehicle struck a driveway entrance, became airborne, collided with a tree, and overturned,” the release states. It then “came to rest on its roof down an embankment on private property.”

The driver died from his injuries at the crash site, troopers said. His name was not released.

ISP said its investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.