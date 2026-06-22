CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Massive landspout swirls over Wyoming field - East Idaho News

BIG PINEY, Wyoming — A landspout briefly swirled across an open field Saturday near Big Piney, Wyoming, in a striking display of unsettled weather caught on camera.

Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr shared the footage on Facebook. It shows the narrow column of wind twisting as it moved through the area north of Big Piney.

Unlike traditional tornadoes, landspouts form without a rotating thunderstorm or mesocyclone. They tend to be smaller and shorter-lived than supercell tornadoes, but they can still produce damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the video in the player above.