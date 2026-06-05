Chris Canfield confirmed as new public works director for Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The city council confirmed the appointment of Chris Canfield as the city’s new public works director on Thursday evening.

Canfield previously served as the assistant director of Idaho Falls Public Works for 13 years. During his time there, Canfield has worked on city development and federal aid projects that have enhanced transportation, water, wastewater and sanitation services throughout the community, according to a news release.

He told EastIdahoNews.com that some projects that have stood out for him during his time with the city include the widening of Pancheri Road, path projects along the river and canals, some projects at the sewer treatment plant, the new water tower, and signal projects at several busy intersections in town.

“It’s fun to see projects go through the process to serve the public and hopefully serve them for a long time,” Canfield said.

During the council meeting Thursday, Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw said the public works director’s job description has also changed due to Canfield’s particular skillset.

“We did change the description because Mr. Canfield has such expertise in helping us do those public projects like the fire station, the police complex and the Frontier Center,” Burtenshaw said. “Lots of the projects that we have been taking vertical typically would not fall under someone within the city, but as a project manager, he has done such a great job that it is actually in the job description now.”

Canfield is taking on this new role as the previous director, Chris Fredericksen, recently took a position as general manager of Idaho Falls Power. Fredericksen held the position for the past 13 years.

RELATED: Longtime public works director appointed general manager of Idaho Falls Power

“I learned a lot from director Fredericksen, now general manager Fredericksen,” Canfield said. “We’ve worked closely together for a long time.”

As public works director, Canfield will oversee the overall operations, strategic planning and long-term infrastructure priorities of the public works department, including maintenance and development of the city’s streets, water systems, sanitation services and other essential public infrastructure, according to the release.