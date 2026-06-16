COURTROOM INSIDER | Garbage can, gun on counter & a disturbing conversation - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it’s day 3 of the Zarrius Hildabrand murder trial and multiple witnesses take the stand.

We hear about a 96-gallon garbage can, a firearm on the Hildabrand’s counter, and a disturbing conversation Zarrius had with a friend after his wife, Saria Barney Hildabrand, vanished.

Nate Eaton breaks it all down.

Watch in the video player above.