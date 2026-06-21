COURTROOM INSIDER | The wrongful murder conviction of Navy Seal Dusty Turner - East Idaho News

A 21-year-old college student vanished after leaving a Virginia Beach nightclub in 1995. Nine days later, Navy SEAL trainee Dusty Turner led police to her body and was soon convicted of murder.

But the case would take a stunning turn when the other man convicted in the killing later confessed he acted alone and a judge ruled that confession was credible.

After spending nearly 30 years behind bars, Turner was released on parole earlier this year by a single vote. Yet his murder conviction still stands, and he remains a registered sex offender.

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Turner shares his story, explains why he says he never killed Jennifer Evans, and discusses his ongoing fight for exoneration more than three decades after one of Virginia’s most controversial criminal cases.

Watch in the video player above.