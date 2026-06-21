Father accused of attempting to drown daughter in Utah river - East Idaho News

MORONI, Utah (KSL) — A man who police say tried to drown his daughter in a central Utah river has been charged.

Andres Blas Hernandez, 45, was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on Tuesday and charged Thursday in Utah’s 6th District Court with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony; child endangerment, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office was called Tuesday afternoon to an area near the San Pitch River where Hernandez “attempted to drown the juvenile in the river; however, she escaped,” a police booking affidavit states.

“Upon interviewing the juvenile victim, I learned that Andres had dragged her underwater and held her there after an argument. The victim had cuts on her forearms, scratches on the back of her neck, an abrasion on her chin and reported having significant bruising on her legs. Her hair was covered in mud, and her clothing was soaking wet.”

The girl was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation as deputies went to two camp trailers near the river where Hernandez was allegedly living, the affidavit states. The police report does not state the victim’s age.

“The living conditions on the property were so poor that I would consider them nearly unlivable. There didn’t appear to be water connected to the trailers; the only toilet was an outdoor seat with a bucket underneath it, and the only source of power was a generator. The inside of both trailers was so cluttered with filth that a single person could not walk freely throughout the trailers without climbing over the mounds of items,” deputies wrote in the affidavit.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in Hernandez’s trailer, and he was arrested.

Investigators later obtained additional information from the girl, who told them that after her father pushed her into the water, “he grabbed me again, and it was really hurting so I punched him in the side of the head. And he pushed me under the water, and I couldn’t get up because it felt like I was being held down,” according to the affidavit.

Police further noted that Hernandez “is a multistate offender with a significant history out of another state. He also has a history of absconding from criminal prosecution.”