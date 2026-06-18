Finding friends: Youth mentorship nonprofit expands to Fort Hall - East Idaho News

POCATELLO (IdahoEdNews.org) — Friends of the Children-Eastern Idaho is expanding to the Fort Hall Reservation to implement a long-term model for children facing barriers to learning and life.

Unlike traditional short-term mentoring programs, the nonprofit pairs children with paid professional mentors, known as “friends,” who remain with them from kindergarten through high school graduation.

“Every child deserves someone who shows up, believes in them, and stays,” Gina Judd, executive director of Friends of the Children-Eastern Idaho, said in a news release detailing the expansion.

The organization, which is part of a national network focused on creating generational change, commits to every child for 12 years or more. The program is enrolling its first 16 Fort Hall children and expects to impact more than 72 family members through its work with those youth.

Through the expansion, mentors will provide Fort Hall youth ages 4 to 6 with individualized support for four hours a week through a formal partnership with Fort Hall Elementary and the Pocatello School District.

The friends will work with children on academic goals, emotional regulation and routines. The program also supports other caregivers and strengthens family relationships.

According to the press release, 88% of caregivers reported improved child behavior and a more positive home environment. Eighty-four percent reported stronger family relationships.

The organization noted other findings on a national scale:

90% of the program’s youth graduate high school.

96% avoid juvenile justice involvement.

Randy Jensen, board chair and American Falls School District superintendent, said the model demonstrates the importance of investing in children early.

“When we invest in children early and stay with them, we strengthen not only their futures but the future of our entire community,” Jensen said.

Click here for more about the program.

Disclaimer: Idaho Education News Assistant Managing Editor Devin Bodkin serves on the Friends of the Children-Eastern Idaho board.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 18, 2026