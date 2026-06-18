Hearing vacated for 9th Circuit judge charged with battery and injury to property - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A pre-trial conference for 9th Circuit Judge Ryan Nelson, who was recently charged with misdemeanor battery and malicious injury to property, was vacated on Thursday.

Nelson’s attorney, Curtis Smith, told EastIdahoNews.com that it’s very common to have multiple pre-trial conferences in misdemeanor cases such as this, and most often go to a second or third pre-trial conference. Smith said he had no other comment on the status of the case.

RELATED: 9th Circuit judge charged with battery and injury to property after heated clash in Idaho Falls parking lot

According to court documents, Nelson has been charged in Idaho’s 7th Judicial District Court for an incident that occurred on April 2. Nelson was involved in a verbal dispute over parking when he allegedly grabbed another man’s glasses from his head and threw them across the parking lot.

He then allegedly tried to grab the man’s phone from his hand, and as the man tried to walk away, Nelson challenged him to a fight. When the other man tried to pick up his glasses, Nelson allegedly stomped on them.

“This conduct isn’t representative of who Ryan is, and we are going to see the process through,” Smith previously told EastIdahoNews.com.

Another pre-trial conference for Nelson has been scheduled for July 16.