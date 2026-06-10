Here's what Netflix has in June to start your summer - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing entertainment segment to help local users stay up to date on monthly changes to popular streaming platforms.

Netflix has caught the World Cup fever, offering much to learn about the nations and fanbases of the teams competing in this year’s FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11.

But it also has some classics mixed in to treat yourself to, including “Bee Movie,” Season 22 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Season 2 of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” among others.

For the rest of what’s on the service to kick off the summer, just read on.

Arriving in June

June 1

“Bee Movie”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Chronicles of Riddick”

“Cinderella Man”

“Creed”

“Creed II”

“Creed III”

“Father of the Bride”

“Father of the Bride: Part II”

“The Fault in Our Stars”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Fried Green Tomatoes”

“The Girl on the Train”

“The Hand that Rocks the Cradle”

“Hawaii Five-0” Seasons 1-5

“Hot Summer Nights”

“House on Haunted Hill”

“Identity Thief”

“Inside Man”

“Inside Man: Most Wanted”

“The Karate Kid” (2010)

“The Karate Kid” (1984)

“The Karate Kid Part II”

“The Karate Kid Part III”

“Little Miss Sunshine”

“Made of Honor”

“Miracle”

“Muriel’s Wedding”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“Out of Africa”

“Pitch Black”

“Rachel Getting Married”

“Riddick”

“Rocky”

“Rocky Balboa”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Rookie of the Year”

“Rudy”

“Runaway Bride”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys”

“The Wedding Date”

“The Wedding Planner”

June 3

“David”

“The Hot Seat” (Netflix comedy special)

“Michael Jackson: The Verdict” (Netflix documentary)

June 4

“Maa Behen” (Netflix film)

“The Murder of Rachel Nickell” (Netflix documentary)

“Night Shift For Cuties” (Netflix series)

“Poldi” (Netflix documentary)

“The Witness” (Netflix series)

June 5

“The Marked Woman” (Netflix film)

“Mexico 86” (Netflix film)

“Office Romance” (Netflix film)

“Teach You a Lesson” (Netflix series)

June 6

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22

“Resident Alien” Season 4

June 7

“Poor Things”

“USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory” (Netflix documentary)

June 8

“Sesame Street” Volume 3 (Netflix family)

“Shrill” Seasons 1-3

June 9

“Norway: The Dark Horse” (Netflix documentary)

June 10

“Colors Of Evil: Black” (Netflix film)

“My Family,” Season 2 (Netflix series)

“Outlast: The Jungle” (Netflix series)

“The Rest is Football” (Netflix sports series)

“Rosario Tijeras,” Season 5 (Netflix film)

June 11

“The Evil Lawyer” (Netflix series)

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 5 (Netflix series)

“Viral Hit” (Netflix series)

June 12

“I Am Frankelda” (Netflix film)

“Maternal Instinct” (Netflix documentary)

“The Polygamist” (Netflix series)

June 13

“Song Sung Blue”

June 14 (Flag Day)

“Piece by Piece”

June 15

“Drinking Buddies”

“Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”

“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

June 16

“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Season 3 (Netflix series)

“Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection,” volumes 1-3

“Funny People”

“Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” Seasons 1-2

June 17

“André Is an Idiot”

June 18

“I Will Find You” (Netflix series)

June 19

“The Amazing Digital Circus: The Finale”

“Color Book” (Netflix film)

“Oasis” (Netflix series)

“Voicemails for Isabelle” (Netflix film)

June 20

“The Root Of The Game” (Netflix sports series)

June 22

“The Last Ship” Seasons 1-5

“Rhythm + Flow Italy” Season 3 (Netflix series)

June 23

“Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me” (Netflix comedy special)

June 24

“The American Experiment” (Netflix series)

“Another Self” Season 3 (Netflix series)

“In the Hand of Dante” (Netflix film)

June 25

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2 (Netflix series)

June 26

“Chris & Martina: The Final Set” (Netflix documentary)

“Little Brother” (Netflix film)

“Pokémon Horizons” Season 3: “Rising Hope,” Part 3 (Netflix family)

June 30

“Sullivan’s Crossing,” Season 4

Leaving in June

June 1

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Glory”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“The Lego Movie”

“Ray”

June 2

“Kim’s Convenience” Seasons 1-5

June 3

“Brockmire” Seasons 1-4

June 7

“Blindspot” Seasons 1-5

“Shiva Baby”

June 9

“A Lot Like Love”

June 10

“Turn: Washington’s Spies” Seasons 1-4

June 16

“Aquarius” Seasons 1-2

“Unbroken”

June 19

“The Iron Claw”

June 20 “The Expendables”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“The Expendables 4”

June 21 (Father’s Day)

“Zoey 101” Seasons 1-2

June 30