Heritage Music Festival will bring the community together Saturday on the Greenbelt Riverwalk - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Community Heritage Committee of Eastern Idaho and the Eastern Idaho Jazz Society will be presenting a Community Heritage Music Festival on Saturday, June 13, at the Riverwalk Bandstand on Memorial Drive.

According to a news release, the event will feature a variety of musical and cultural performances representing traditions from around the world. Community organizations will also have informational booths highlighting their history and contributions to the community.

Lora Haga, co-chair of the Community Heritage Committee of Eastern Idaho, told EastIdahoNews.com that the goal of the music festival is to bring people from all sorts of backgrounds together.

“(Music) is a great bridge between different cultures because everybody speaks the language of music and dance,” Haga said.

Saturday’s program will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be emceed by Mosy Moran from The Heart. The National Anthem will be performed by Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman. The performers and booths will be as follows:

Performers:

Aztec Dancers

Eastern Idaho Jazz Quartet

Salt Lake City and Ogden Taiko Drummers

Idaho Rovers

ShoBan Dance Troupe and Drummers

Bill Growney

Booths:

League of Women Voters

Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center

Museum of Idaho

Sister Cities

Idaho Falls Pride

Japanese American Citizens League

Community Food Basket

Idaho Falls Police Department

Eastern Idaho Jazz Society

Idaho Falls Arts Council

Community Council of Idaho

Haga said she always looks forward to seeing the taiko drummers, as you can hear them from a great distance away, and they draw people in. Though this year she might be most excited about the Aztec dancers, since this is their first year performing at the festival.

“(People) should come because it gives them a taste of the different cultures that we have that create our community,” Haga said. “… Just giving them that opportunity to expose themselves to something that they may never have been exposed to, that will help them appreciate their neighbor. That’s important to us.”