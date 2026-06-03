If you suspect a stroke, be fast - East Idaho News

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By the time you finish reading this article, at least two people across the country will have a stroke.

Strokes are deadly. Fortunately, death rates for stroke are decreasing with advancements in care and rapid treatment.

Bottom line, if you want to increase your chances of recovery from a stroke, get to a hospital at the first sign of symptoms, so doctors can administer clot busting medication.

So, what should you be looking for?

Sudden loss in balance, dizziness or lack of coordination

Changes in vision or trouble seeing

Face drooping (especially when isolated to one side of the body)

Abrupt arm weakness

Troubles speaking or sudden confusion

Sudden headache with no known cause

If you experience any of these symptoms, call 911 right away. Emergency Medical Service responders are trained on stroke assessment and can alert the hospital in advance, so stroke patients get seen and treated faster.

People who are treated within 90 minutes of their first symptoms are almost three times more likely to recover with little or no disability. The American Heart Association’s national benchmark is a “door-to-needle” time of 60 minutes or less. At Idaho Falls Community Hospital, we aim for 45 minutes or less. And when patients are brought to us by ambulance, we can typically administer life-saving medication within 34 minutes of their arrival – 43% faster than the national standard.

We take strokes seriously so we can give you the strongest pathway to recovery. If you experience any signs of stroke, don’t hesitate. Always seek treatment right away.