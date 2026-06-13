'It wasn't a surprise': Michael Vaughan's mom reacts to trial being moved to Canyon County - East Idaho News

PAYETTE, Idaho (KIVI) — The murder trial of Stacey Wondra, the Fruitland man charged in the death and disappearance of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, is moving to Canyon County ahead of its September trial date.

District Judge Brent Whiting signed the order Tuesday, officially transferring the case from Payette County to Canyon County after both the prosecution and defense agreed to the change of venue.

RELATED | Michael Vaughan murder case moved to Canyon County, court filings show

Wondra is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and destruction of evidence in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who vanished from his neighborhood in July 2021. His body has never been found. He would have turned 10 this month.

Wondra has pleaded not guilty and remains the only person charged in the case, although his ex-wife, Sarah Wondra, was charged in 2022 with failing to report Michael’s death. That charge was eventually dropped after investigators completely excavated the Wondras’ backyard and did not find Michael.

Stacey Wondra, center, is charged with kidnapping and killing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, left, in 2021. Brandi Vaughan, right, is Michael’s mother. | KIVI-Idaho News 6

Michael’s mother, Brandi Vaughan, said the move did not catch her off guard.

“It wasn’t a surprise,” she told Idaho News 6.

Vaughan said the family’s priority is making sure nothing undermines the prosecution.

“We don’t want anything to jeopardize this case. We don’t, we don’t want them walking free,” she said.

A change of venue is not uncommon in high-profile cases in small communities and is often tied to concerns about finding an unbiased jury and ensuring a fair trial. The same situation arose in the cases against Chad and Lori Daybell and Bryan Kohberger.

The move raises logistical questions about where Wondra will be housed while awaiting trial. Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said Wondra will remain at the Payette County Jail, with his staff responsible for transporting Wondra to and from court in Canyon County.

Jury selection is set to begin Sept. 14, with the trial expected to last several weeks.

Vaughan said the family plans to be present throughout the proceedings.

“I’ll be there. Like I said, if I have to camp out on the steps, I will,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan added that accountability remains the family’s focus. “They’re not going to get away with taking Michael and hurting him. They are all going to face judgment in front of the court of law.”