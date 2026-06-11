Michael Vaughan murder case moved to Canyon County, court filings show - East Idaho News

PAYETTE (KIVI) — The criminal case against Stacey Wondra has been moved from Payette County to Canyon County, according to court records filed on Wednesday.

Court documents show attorneys filed a stipulation for a change of venue on June 9. On June 10, District Judge Brent Whiting signed an order transferring the case to Canyon County.

Court records show Wondra’s upcoming Payette County hearings have been vacated, but new hearing dates have not been posted as of Thursday morning.

No further details about the reason for the venue change were immediately available in court records.

Michael Vaughan, seen here in an undated image, was 5 years old when he vanished from his Fruitland neighborhood in 2021. Stacey Wondra, who also lived in the neighborhood, was charged in October 2025 with kidnapping and murdering Michael, whose body has not been found.

Although the case has been transferred to Canyon County, court documents indicate that Wondra will remain in the custody of the Payette County Sheriff’s Office and housed at the Payette County Jail.

Wondra is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence in connection with the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan of Fruitland.

Michael disappeared from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. His body has never been found.

Wondra pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in April.

Earlier this month, Wondra appeared in Payette County courtroom, where his attorneys requested an additional pretrial conference to address pending motions before trial.

Charges against Wondra were announced in October 2025, more than four years after Michael’s disappearance. Idaho News 6 will continue to follow the case and provide updates as new information becomes available.

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