Trial set for man charged with murder and kidnapping of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan - East Idaho News

PAYETTE COUNTY (KIVI) — A September trial date has been set for Stacey Wondra, the man accused in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan.

During a hearing on Wednesday morning, a Payette County judge scheduled a status conference for June 2 and a pretrial conference for Aug. 4. Jury selection and the trial are set to begin Sept. 14 at 8:30 a.m., with the trial expected to last roughly four weeks.

Wondra appeared in court on Wednesday wearing yellow jail-issued clothing. The hearing lasted roughly five minutes. Michael Vaughan’s mother, Brandi Vaughan, was also in attendance.

Wondra has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence in connection with the 2021 disappearance of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan. Investigators have never found the child’s body.

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