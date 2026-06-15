Legacy Flight Museum invites community to Father's Day Weekend Fly-In Pancake Breakfast - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg will welcome families, aviation enthusiasts and history buffs to its annual Fly-in Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 20, offering visitors a chance to enjoy a free breakfast while watching historic aircraft take to the skies.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the museum, located at the Rexburg-Madison County Airport. Admission to the breakfast is free.

Museum volunteers Joe Law and Roger Olsen said the event combines aviation history, community involvement and live flight demonstrations. Visitors can tour the museum, eat breakfast and watch several vintage aircraft fly throughout the morning.

The Legacy Flight Museum aims to present the history of aviation, from the Wright Brothers first flights to the age of jet propulsion. Here, Joe Law and Roger Olsen demonstrate the evolution of airplane engines in a display that features actual units from the different eras of modern flight. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

A fun morning full of flights

“Legacy Flight Museum is very proud to offer this opportunity to come out to see some historic airplanes, enjoy some pancakes and a typical flying-type breakfast,” Law said.

According to Olsen, between five and six aircraft are expected to fly during the event, weather permitting. The planes will take off directly from the airport and make passes over the museum grounds, giving visitors an up-close look at aircraft that are rarely seen in operation.

“We’ll try to fly as many of those old planes as they can coax into the air,” Olsen said.

The breakfast is supported by local volunteers and city officials. Olsen said Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill is expected to help cook pancakes during the event.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the museum’s collection of more than a dozen aircraft spanning the history of aviation, from a Wright brothers replica to Cold War jets and Vietnam aircraft.

Joe Law shows off a Vietnam-era bomber, known as the de Havilland DHC-4A Caribou, known for its ability to take off and land with a very short runway. It is the oldest production model of the plane still in flight. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

A living, flying museum

Unlike many aviation museums, many of the museum’s aircraft remain fully operational.

“One of the unique things about this museum is it’s not static,” Law said. “Many of our exhibits are fully operational right now, and we try to keep as many of them flying as we can.”

Beyond the aircraft, guests can browse military artifacts, uniforms, and historical exhibits covering conflicts from the Civil War through the Gulf War. Museum leaders say each aircraft tells a story and helps connect visitors with the people who served their country.

“The mission of the museum is to preserve and teach history and pass it on to future generations,” Olsen said.

The Legacy Flight Museum is open year-round and regularly hosts tours, educational programs and special events. Organizers say the Fly-in Breakfast offers one of the best opportunities for the public to see the museum’s historic aircraft in action while enjoying a free community breakfast.