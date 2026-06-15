Melaleuca inviting students to AI and IT technology camp - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca will host a free, hands-on technology camp for high school students at its Global Headquarters in July.

A news release from Melaleuca said that during this year’s annual camp, which has been going on since 2016, students will create their own web apps, learn a variety of AI-assisted development skills, and build interactive webpages that use animation, calculations, and other features.

In the past, students have built everything from story-prompt generators and classic arcade-style games to a Pokémon-themed Flappy Bird game, a 2D physics engine, a maze game with animations, a schedule manager and a metric-to-standard conversion calculator, according to the release.

“Some apps have been practical, while others have been whimsical and fun – but they’ve all served a purpose of providing a rich, practical learning and growth experience,” the release states.

The camp will run from July 27 to July 31. No prior coding experience is required for the camp. Students will learn from Nathan Birch, a professor of computer information technology, and interact with Melaleuca’s IT team.

According to another news release from Melaleuca, AI has become a key feature in the camp’s curriculum.

“Students have more tools to generate code, but they need to understand what’s happening behind it,” Birch said in the release. “AI has really taken off. Now, what once took months can be built in a week. That accelerated pace keeps students excited because they can quickly see where their skills can take them.”

Lunch and snacks are provided each day. There will be two sessions of classes, each with room for about 15 students. Those interested can apply online. The application deadline is June 30.