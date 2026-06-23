'Miracle baby' who is EIRMC's youngest preemie to ever survive, celebrates 1st birthday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – One year ago, at only 22 weeks in utero, Logan Ames was born into a world of both endless possibilities and the fear of the unknown.

Now, exactly one year and one day later, Ames is a thriving, one-year-old baby boy, thanks to his village of doctors, nurses, family and community members who came to his aid after he was born a micro-preemie.

RELATED | Mom shares 22-week preemie’s miraculous NICU journey through photos to inspire other parents

To celebrate his journey and resilience, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center threw him a first-birthday party to honor not only the “tough cookie” that is Logan, but also his family and the staff who kept him strong throughout the 163 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“(Logan) was born at 22 weeks, and weighed 572 grams, which comes out to 1 pound and 4 ounces,” says EIRMC’s NICU medical director and physician, Jordan Simpson. “We call him our miracle baby.”

Logan Ames | Courtesy of Anna Ames

According to Simpson, southeast Idaho has never had a baby survive after being born at 22 weeks, making Logan the first to beat the odds.

But it wasn’t all easy. Logan suffered a perforated bowel, an injured kidney, and more complications, but still made it through, eventually passing enough tests to go home on Dec. 8.

“Acute kidney injuries, which are sometimes not uncommon for these little tiny babies, (Logan) went without urinating for a little over six days, and they don’t usually survive,” says Simpson. “We were preparing the family for the worst, but he was a fighter and overcame it.”

According to Logan’s mom, Anna Ames, Logan now weighs 18 pounds and is wearing 6- to 9-month clothing.

Logan Ames and his parents with his NICU nurse team at EIRMC. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“He is growing, he is learning, he has the sweetest smile and personality that keeps us laughing every day,” said Anna.

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Logan’s parents say the time Logan spent in the hospital was scary, and that it was often difficult to stay positive.

“Just being a 22-weeker, you never know. There are just countless hurdles,” says Logan’s father, Jacob Ames. “Not to get too religious, but I need to emphasize what a miracle he is and that God preserved him very much so. I want (Logan) to remember he does have a purpose here.”

Anna spoke to the large group of nurses, doctors, hospital staff, friends, and family that filled the conference room on Tuesday, thanking the medical staff that kept their child alive for not only doing their job, but for providing emotional support for the family as well.

The cupcakes at Logan Ames’ first birthday. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“We aren’t just celebrating Logan’s most significant milestone yet; we are celebrating every nurse who sat at Logan’s bedside and cared for him like he was their own child,” said Anna. “We are celebrating every physician, every respiratory therapist, technician, support staff member, who played an incredible role in his journey.”

Anna stated that though the road home from the NICU was bumpy and full of setbacks, her family is forever grateful for the care Logan received, which provided him with the rest of his life.

“Logan’s medical team guided Logan through surgeries, setbacks, and countless challenges. His care required incredible expertise and determination,” said Anna. “We will never forget the people who stood beside him and beside us through every high and low.”

Baby Logan is one tough cookie! | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Simpson says Logan’s medical journey left a mark on the entire staff, noting that when other parents are dealing with premature babies, they tell them Logan’s story and encourage them to stay positive.

“It’s emotional, because we love taking care of these babies, we fall in love with the babies. We love taking care of them and their families,” said Simpson. “We love seeing the success stories. I tell parents all the time, when you leave the NICU, a lot of times we never get to see them again, so I say if you’re ever around here, bring them back, we’d love to see them.”

As for Logan’s future, his parents say they look forward to watching him grow and learn about all the amazing people who loved and believed in him from the start.

“Thank you for helping us create memories we once feared we would never have,” said Anna. “When we look at Logan, we see a miracle.”

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