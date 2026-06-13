Montana duo brings blend of folk and jazz music to Ashton - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Montana duo Edda Glass and Max Hatt will bring their signature blend of jazz, bossa nova and folk to Warm River Studio next week, offering an intimate performance that has earned praise from NPR, music critics and audiences across the country.

According to studio owner Ellen Lynch, the longtime collaborators Glass and Hatt are known for weaving award-winning original songs with imaginative interpretations of classics such as “Wichita Lineman,” “Take Five,” and “Falling Grace.”

Their atmospheric sound draws inspiration from the landscapes of the American Northwest, creating performances that have been described as cinematic, mesmerizing and deeply evocative.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Warm River Studio, 612 Main Street in Ashton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; complimentary refreshments will be served; tickets are $20.

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The duo’s distinctive style has earned praise from critics and musicians alike. NPR’s Larry Groce described their work as having “forged a unique sound,” while Glass’s intimate vocals and Hatt’s layered guitar work have been called mesmerizing, cinematic and evocative.

Based in Montana, Glass and Hatt often draw inspiration from the region’s wide-open spaces, rugged weather and quiet beauty. Their music reflects those influences through a blend of intimate melodies and expansive soundscapes that evoke wheat fields, snow geese and the enduring spirit of the West.

“We’re all little people on great plains,” Glass said. “You remember how small and fragile you are when you drive around out here.”

Since beginning their partnership in 2013, the pair has toured extensively, appearing on NPR and PBS stations across the country and performing at venues and festivals including New York City’s Lincoln Center, Washington’s Kennedy Center, the Sundance Film Festival, Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and Earshot Jazz Festival.

Visitors can also explore the studio’s current gallery exhibition featuring artist Sue Tyler. Her abstract, earth-inspired works examine landscapes, wildlife, seasons and memories while encouraging viewers to reflect on their connection to the natural world and their role as stewards of the land.

More information and tickets are available at Warm River Studios.