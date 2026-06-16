Officials release names of suspect and man killed in Sunday morning Fort Hall shooting - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Police Department has released the name of the man who was arrested after another man was killed after being shot on Sunday morning.

According to a news release from FHPD, officers have identified the deceased as Jordan Denny of Box Elder, Montana. His age is not yet available.

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Around 2:07 a.m., dispatch received a report of a shooting at a home in the Nagitsy Road area.

Responding officers located Denny deceased at the scene, and arrested Didier Tendoy of Blackfoot. He was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. His age is also not yet available.

The FHPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

Charges have not yet been filed.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn more.