Resurfacing to begin Monday on Highway 33 business spur in Rexburg - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department:

REXBURG — Work to improve and resurface Main Street of the state Highway 33 Business Spur in Rexburg begins Monday. While the bulk of the project will be conducted at night, for next week, daytime work is required as curbing and manhole covers are replaced. Short one-lane closures will be in effect temporarily where work is occurring.

Streetside parking will be eliminated from Second East to Fourth West in the location crews are working for both daytime and nighttime operations. Alternate parking is available off Main Street, and all businesses will still be accessible.

Once utility work is completed next week, only nighttime operations will continue. Crews will conduct night work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Monday, June 22.

Sunday to Thursday nights, traffic will be moved to one side of the roadway in the area work is occurring. Asphalt will be removed in sections, then repaved all in one night shift, so all lanes of travel through Rexburg are open during daytime hours.

Motorists can expect to see these nighttime work zones in effect starting at Second East to Pioneer Road, then from the interchange at U.S. Highway 20 Exit 333 to 12th West. The interchange section will be left as is, having been recently constructed in 2024.

The project is expected to be completed by early August.

Locally known as Main Street and Second East through Rexburg, these two roads make up the Highway 33 Business Spur and are managed by the state. The route is a spur rather than a business loop because it veers toward Sugar City on the north side of Rexburg, where the road changes to county ownership and does not reconnect with US-20.

Current traffic impacts for this and all projects statewide can always be found on the Idaho 511 app or at