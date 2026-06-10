Rigby FFA dominates state competition with five championships - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Rigby FFA students competed against students from 70 schools at a recent state tournament and captured five state championships.

During the 2026 Idaho FFA State Career Development Conference at the University of Idaho in Moscow last week, students from Rigby High School competed in forestry, dairy evaluation, environmental and natural resources, and veterinary science events. They won five of the 11 events they entered and placed in the top five in 10.

“Rigby FFA’s success did not happen overnight,” a news release from the Rigby FFA program says. “What the public sees on stage is the result of months of behind-the-scenes work. Winning is not the goal, but it is the natural outcome of preparation.”

Rigby’s five state championship teams are gearing up to represent Idaho at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this October.

Rigby FFA advisor Lex Godfrey says the students’ success “is not defined by individual achievement alone, but by the strength of the entire team.” He says they demonstrated technical skill and confidence throughout the event.

In the agricultural communications event, students worked as a team of communication consultants during a mock press conference. They used writing, broadcasting, design, and social media skills to develop a media plan. Braxton Pancheri, who was named state champion broadcast media specialist, was among those on the team. Others included Addy Nielson as feature writer, Brylie Spaulding as magazine layout designer, and social media campaign producer Ella Dixon.

Halle Nichols, Kalli Smith, Keylee Harris and Charlene Rediske made up the dairy evaluation team. They tied for fifth individually for their efforts in assessing pedigrees, evaluating live animals and delivering oral presentations.

The Rigby FFA environmental natural resources team practices testing water quality at the state event. From left to right, team members include Kash Smith, Keylee Harris, McKall Campbell, and Grace Barrett. | Courtesy Lex Godfrey

The environmental and natural resources team earned another state title, with members demonstrating their knowledge of soils and wildlife while analyzing environmental conditions. Kash Smith placed second individually, with Keylee Harris finishing fourth and Grace Barrett placing fifth. McKall Campbell contributed to the winning effort.

Rigby’s Forestry team also claimed a championship, showcasing skills in timber cruising, log scaling, compass use, and map interpretation. Rhett Reynolds was named state champion. Blake Jossi placed third and Straton Nelson placed ninth. Jasper Wasylow also contributed.

The Veterinary Science team rounded out the state titles, demonstrating knowledge in animal anatomy, clinical procedures, and problem-solving scenarios. Avery Oswald earned individual state champion honors, followed by Anna Warner in second, Blake Jossi in third, and Emily Jossi in fourth.

Beyond the championships, the livestock evaluation team earned second place, led by Alice Wilson and Ella Dixon alongside Chyloh Billman and Amaiya Rice. Alice placed third individually Ella came in eighth.

The agricultural mechanics team placed third, highlighted by Bry Waddoups, who was the state champion in tool identification. Vincent Kisner placed fourth in shielded metal arc welding, Tyson Torngren competed in TIG (tungsten inert gas), and Oxy Cutting, and Driggs Bennett was the standout in gas metal arc welding.

The meats evaluation team finished third, with Kailynn Clark placing fourth individually and teammates Cynthia Squires, Tymber Billman, and Halle Nicholes contributing to the result.

Rigby earned two fifth-place finishes: the Nursery and Landscape team, and food science team. Tanna Rice, Emily Jossi, Lena Jossi, and Charlene Rediske made up the nursery and landscape team. The food science team included Evelyn Burt, Addie Mortimer, Mary Bennett, and Declan Mower.

The agronomy team, including Cynthia Squires and Michael Lenz, placed 10th as a two-member team.

In the news release, Godfrey says the student’s success is the result of “a culture that expects its members to rise, prepare and succeed together.”

“What truly sets Rigby FFA apart is that its impact extends beyond contests. Students leave the program with more than technical knowledge. They gain confidence, leadership skills, and a work ethic that prepares them for life beyond high school,” the news release says. “They learn responsibility, teamwork, and persistence — qualities that carry into future careers and communities. The blue FFA jacket becomes more than a uniform; it becomes a symbol of belonging to something built on effort, integrity, and shared purpose.”