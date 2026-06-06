Wildfire burns on Fort Hall reservation in Power County - East Idaho News

ARBON VALLEY — Fire crews are battling a wildfire burning on a portion of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Power County.

The Michaud Creek Fire, as it has been dubbed, was first reported just after noon on Friday and is burning on the south side of Interstate 85, about 10 miles west of Pocatello.

Early estimates from the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center are that the fire has burned at least 64 acres.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, according to the fire center website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.