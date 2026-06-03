Woman arrested after alleged DUI crash kills toll booth worker on beach - East Idaho News

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A woman accused of crashing into a toll booth at a beach and killing the person inside was arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Deanna Harrell is now in custody with warrants for vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

On Monday, Chitwood said he could smell alcohol inside Harrell’s vehicle, which had come to rest in the ocean water.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance and bodycam video Tuesday showing the crash and the deputies’ response.

The victim, 62-year-old Tammie Jo Baker, was seen on camera entering the booth just moments before a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Dunlawton Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores crashed into it.

Loved ones gathered at the beach on Tuesday to honor Baker, bringing flowers, including sunflowers from her garden, and sharing memories of her life.

Baker’s family described her as a fun-loving woman who was the center of their family.