You have to see this! Child kicked by robot at amusement park - East Idaho News

WATCH OUT! — Video has gone viral of the moment a “humanoid robot” kicked a child during a performance at an amusement park in China.

Video of the incident was shared on the NBC News Facebook page on June 8, 2026. Footage shows a group of children and adults standing around a robot that was performing to music for the crowd.

The robot throws a few punches before turning around in a circle to bring its leg up for a kick. As the robot goes to kick, it ends up kicking a child standing nearby. The child immediately grabs his chest area and doubles over in apparent pain.

Another child is seen holding onto the injured child’s shirt as he begins to make his way down to the ground to sit. Some laughs can be heard in the video, and no adults appear to go check on the boy right away.

“Is the crowd filled with robots, too? How did almost nobody react to that at all?” one comment on the video reads.

Meanwhile, the robot had taken a few steps backward after kicking the child. It then stood tall and still for a few seconds before backing away from the child once again.

“In the robot’s defense, it did look like the kid was too close,” one comment online states.

Another viewer wrote, “Would you leave your child unattended, this close to a robot that is playing kung fu or whatever it is? I would not.”

Chinese state media reported that the park paused the performance after the incident, but that the child was not seriously hurt.