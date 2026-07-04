Meet the double burger stuffed between two grilled cheeses - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local food truck is the talk of the town this summer, as they are serving up their own style of smash burgers, french fries cooked in beef tallow and more.

Chris Salmond opened his burger truck Burger Smithy with the original intention of it being a barbecue truck. Over time, the truck morphed into a burger place with barbecue themes and blacksmith-inspired menu items.

“We went with Burger Smithy which is a play on being a blacksmith. We went with sword and shield named for our burgers, like the Axe, the Sword and the Plate Armor,” says Salmond. “Our fries are Sidequests, and we just had fun with the menu.”

We were lucky enough to try some of Salmond’s favorite items on his menu, starting with the Plate Armor, one of the truck’s infamous grilled cheeses.

“This one is your basic grilled cheese with muenster and cheddar cheese,” says Salmond. “This one also has ham and egg, and we can always swap that ham out for bacon and sausage.”

The Plate Armor at Burger Smithy. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

This sandwich has all of the ingredients for a perfect breakfast, and could easily get me out from underneath my cozy blankets in the morning.

The cheese is melty, the ham is perfectly cooled and salty and the bread is sweet and buttery.

Next, we tried the Sidequests, A.K.A. the french fries.

These fries are cooked in beef tallow and come with four different sauce options depending on your tolerance for spice.

The Sidequests at Burger Smithy. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“The one that has no marking on it, that’s the regular barbecue sauce, then there’s spicy, actually spicy, and Carolina reaper,” says Salmond. “They’re just different heat levels, so the flavor profile is going to be very similar across the board.”

I’m not usually someone who loves really spicy food, but I did brave the Carolina Reaper sauce just for this video and dare I say it….it was delicious. My mouth only burned for a few minutes, and it tasted good the entire time!

Third, we tried The Sword, a classic cheeseburger.

“It’s got lettuce, pickles, onions and tomatoes on it with our house-made 97 sauce,” says Salmond. “We use 100% fresh-ground beef, it’s never frozen. We actually smoke it. We do a cold smoke on the meat before we cook it.”

The Sword at Burger Smithy. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

This burger looks like it should be photographed to sit next to the word “cheeseburger” in the dictionary, it is so pretty.

The meat is delicious and seasoned perfectly, will all of the topping only adding to the flavor.

Last, but DEFINITELY not least, we tried The Axe.

This is a double cheeseburger in between TWO GRILLED CHEESES. You read that right. IF you don’t think you did, read it again.

A DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER SANDWICHED IN BETWEEN TWO GRILLED CHEESES.

Monumental.

The Axe at Burger Smithy. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“I got bored one day and made it, and my wife told me nobody would order it,” says Salmond. “It’s probably one of our top ordered sandwiches, especially at big events.”

Despite the fact that the sandwich is so large and in charge that I could barely hold it, this thing is the American Dream. Reminiscent of some really fantastic fair food, this burger (sandwich?) is cheesy, meaty, bread-y, perfectly seasoned and smoky, and everything a patriotic American should have stuck in their arteries by the time they’re 50.

Thank you so much to Burger Smithy for letting us come try their delicious food!

Check out their Facebook page to see where they’re located and what their hours are.