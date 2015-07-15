Weather Sponsor
A closer look: the campground where Deorr Kunz disappeared

DeOrr Kunz Jr.

72  Updated at 5:56 pm, July 15th, 2015 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
LEADORE – Search and rescue crews resumed their search for a missing Idaho Falls toddler Wednesday.

Advanced teams and K9 dogs were brought in to find any sign of Deorr Kunz Jr. Searchers focused on the Timber Creek and Stone Reservoir near the campsite where Deorr was last seen Friday afternoon.

“We searched it yesterday and searched it today,” Lemhi County Sheriff Chief Deputy Steve Penner said. “We’re searching the reservoir again and we’re gonna keep searching.”

Deorr was camping with his parents, great-grandfather and a friend of the grandfather. His parents said they left the child with his great-grandfather and when they returned 10 to 15 minutes later, Deorr was gone. The great-grandfather assumed the child was with his parents.

Extensive searches were performed over the weekend, but there was no sign of Deorr anywhere in the remote area of Lemhi County. The volunteer search was suspended Monday, but authorities have not stopped looking since Deorr disappeared.

In an interview Monday with EastIdahoNews.com, his parents said they believe their son was abducted. Investigators say it’s a possibility.

“At this point you’ve got to keep all options open,” Penner said. “I feel (the possibility is) pretty remote just because of all the things we’ve done so far.”

Deorr’s great-grandfather, his friend — who has not been named — and Deorr Kunz Sr. and Jessica Mitchell, have been cooperative with investigators, Penner said. Authorities have not named any suspects, nor do they consider the parents suspects.

According to investigators, Kunz and Mitchell have offered DNA samples and are willing to undergo lie detector tests.

“We interviewed the family,” Penner said. “I’m good with them and they’re good with me.”

On Wednesday, Kunz and Mitchell were camped yards away from search efforts. Kunz said he plans to stay near the area until his son is found and he’s asking for prayers and support.

Meanwhile detectives are asking the public to stop spreading false speculation about Kunz and his family.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff out there,” Penner said. “All this innuendo out on social media really needs to stop. Let’s try to add to their peace a little bit, (and) try to give them some space. Let’s help them out.”

Nate Eaton

  • catemt42

    It says Deorr Kunz Jr is cooperating with police. Lil typo there.

  • missbnana

    Chief Deputy Penner is not a detective. Please do let us know when a detectives ARE assigned to the case. This case needs them.

    • taz anderson

      Sorry to say but penner has a detective degree under his belt. If you dont know him keep your mouth shut. I know alot about all of the lemhi county cops.

      • Idahoan

        why such hostility? simmer.

      • missbnana

        Ok know-it-all first of all there is NO SUCH THING as a “detective degree”, so maybe shut YOUR know it all mouth. How many homicides requiring investigation has Penner solved? That’s right. Shut yours.

  • Linda Halkovich

    Instead of all the native comments, why not just PRAY FOR HIS Safe return? I am. Prayers being sent!!!!!!

    • Roger Roys

      Get off your high horse.

      • Linda Halkovich

        Really? ????

      • Verlon Bradford

        instead of trolling for something that offends u maybe worry more about the child that is missing

    • Wendy Barnes

      What kind of native comments?

    • Shannon Tidrow Bailey

      Agreed praying for his safe return.

    • Eric

      Get off your high horse women

  • demo89

    I really don’t think he has been abducted. The reservoir is the most likely place. Hope I’m wrong

  • Lourdes Maria Sandoval

    Hope he gets found safe. Praying and interceding.

  • Pingback: Dive crews using grid system, food coloring in search for Deorr - East Idaho News()

  • Howard Burgess

    May be a mountain lion attack? Small child, disappears near wilderness, The cats will kill, bury the remains. It has happened many times.

    • Gary

      True it can happen, not looking good whatever the cause.

    • Pete.a

      But if that were the case Howard burguss why did the dogs not find a sent?

      • taz anderson

        There would of been a part of lil Dj around if he was attacked im a Leadore Resident an there was no such thing found. I was on the search. I know the dad.

        • Verlon Bradford

          are their stories not adding up to the people close to them too i just saw the interview where they talked to grandpas friend and it honestly looks like hes hiding something

    • Eric

      No it hasn’t Howard come on, get real.

  • Tanya Metzger

    I have hope that he will be found. I don’t understand how he could go missing without a trace and i believe that he could have been abducted. Yes, we have all heard stories of people harming their children but that it not the case here. The proof is in the photos which clearly show how much this baby is loved. Please pray for him to be reunited with his family? I’ve seen families who have lost children and they’re never the same.

    • Mk

      I wonder if a large bird snatched him.

      • Tanya Metzger

        Not possible. Please, just pray. Also, I don’t believe that any amount of money would be worth going through all that.

    • ReadDeeply

      Taking lots of pics means nothing. Patsy and Jon had tons of Jon Benet.

  • brb_bob

    Hundreds of people go missing in national parks each year. Read the Missing 411 books. I don’t think I’ll ever go to a national park again.

    • annagitana

      Oh calm down. People go missing because they think the wilderness is as safe as a local park. Basic safety and knowing one’s limits should be enough to keep most people safe in a national park.

      • Eric Hunt

        He is not talking about people getting lost… Those book are talking about the cases where people disappeared, often right under the nose of other people. Some of them were later found at very difficult to access places in the woods. Especially in the case of very little children who have been found many miles away from the place of disappearance, and even high up a mountain. The distance and elevation is sometimes unbelievable, if not impossible, for the age of the child. How does a 2 year old child travel across 11 miles and two mountain ranges in just 12 hours time? Search dogs run in circles and then refuse to search, as if they cannot find a scent or are scared. When the missing people are found dead they are nearly always missing their shoes. And in so many cases, an area previously searched multiple times eventually turns up a victim that’s in plain sight. You might want to spend 30 minutes on YouTube checking out some of David Paulides interviews, and you will see that many of these 1400 people who have vanished in national parks did not just get lost.

        • annagitana

          Oh I know what he’s referring to. A bunch of silly nonsense believed by people who believe in the illuminati, M-16 HAARP conspiracies, etc. Garbage.

          • Eric Hunt

            Sound a lot like “I know what I know, don’t confuse me with the facts”.

  • Jessica Adams

    Were all family member vehicles and camp trailors searched no stone left unturned. Can you get an interview with grandfather? More questions need to be answered..

    • Verlon Bradford

      the interview with grandpas friend was suspicious to say the least

  • Prefer Anonymous

    15 minutes? 2 year olds can walk about a mile within that time. playing hide and seek with imaginary playmates can lead them anywhere. the wilderness is known for being ‘wild’ and unpredictable, the indians knew that, the early settler/invaders eventually learned that but the advanced intelligent species of humanity just never learn from history.

    • catemt42

      No 2 year old can walk 4mph. Most adults don’t walk 4 mph. Makes your advanced intelligent remark hilarious!

    • ReadDeeply

      No, a 2 yr old cannot walk a mile in 15 minutes. Imagine being in that situation if you were a parent. You ARE in the wild, and you don’t walk off “to explore” without knowing where your child is. they didn’t even bother to bring a playpen. Actually, I think they didn’t even bring the child.

      • Leona Gibbs

        He was wearing boots that were too large. I imagine they would have slowed him down quite a bit. A wild animal would not seem likely either. Those boots would have fallen off quickly. Nothing has been found at all.

        • taz anderson

          It wasnt to large they where just a little to big yall need to get things straight.

          • Verlon Bradford

            if u r going to keep dogging people for their opinions when something is clearly fishy with the whole story why dont you release your best buddys and his wifes polygraph results if they passed they would have releasedthe results to clear their names grandpas friend definately acted suspicious on the interview

      • Diane

        You aren’t going to keep an active 2 yr old in a playpen, no way ! Younger ones but not at 2

      • Diamondsoul

        Really? Noah Chamberlain seems to have gone a mile in that time. No foul play in that case, just a curious, active little boy who got farther from his original path than anyone expected.

    • pi31415

      I don’t think the average two-year-old can walk four mph. Especially when you factor in the average two-year-old getting distracted by butterflies and pretty leaves and interesting animals. He would not have gone a mile in 15 minutes — not on his own.

    • taz anderson

      He has to short of legs an he cant hardly walk on flat ground.

      • Verlon Bradford

        i do agree that 4 mph is not a possibility for a 2 yr old

  • Penny Martin

    Polygraph will solve this mystery.

    • disqus_o97Xmb2daK

      It isn’t always accurate.

    • ReadDeeply

      They said they’d be willing to take one. According to LE, in this case, that’s the same thing as passing one. smdh

      • annagitana

        They took one. And the sheriff is still saying “they’re solid” and aren’t suspects.

      • Verlon Bradford

        i heard the family was connected to LE in some way like a relative but im not 100%

    • Leona Gibbs

      A test has been taken but no results have been released.

      • Verlon Bradford

        normally that means they failed or came back inconclusive if they passed that woulda been the first thing released

  • Smoke Potter

    Nope. a 2 year old doesn’t disappear on his own. Nope. Nope. Nope.

    • The_Messiah

      If they are not being watched they can. Yep, yep, yep.

      • Kaleigh

        Lmao at the yep yep yep

    • Mark Wethington

      They actually CAN, when my nephew was TWO YEARS OLD I was babysitting while my sister was working. Since I was working krazy hours at the time I took a nap and put him down for one too. I awoke to find him nowhere in the house, but clues showed that he stood on a crate and activated garage door opener. After looking in vain for about 30 minutes in neighborhood, I contacted the Sacramento Co.Sheriff dept who said a woman found him ready to cross a busy Sacramento intersection about 2/3 of a mile from the home.

      • disqus_o97Xmb2daK

        You’re a lucky man that nothing happened to that kid…

      • ReadDeeply

        But this child was in a confined space. Ravine, creek, tall hilltop, the area the family was in was enclosed from how dad describes it. The child could not have got up the cliffside or hillside, didn’t go into the ravine… there’s just nowhere for him to have wandered off to. And he wouldn’t have gone without his blanket. The mom’s act of clutching it seems like much more that of an already mourning parent than anything else.

        • Suzie Blatz

          AGREE

    • annagitana

      What the heck are you talking about? Every parent knows how quickly a little one can take off. These people were in the vast wilderness and inexplicably dressed their child in camo, which makes him impossible to spot. Of course a two year old can disappear.

  • 4

    God bless the boy & his family…

  • Mk

    I wonder if a large bird snatched him

    • sue450

      interesting idea…but..wouldn’t he have screamed if a bird grabbed him??

  • AnonymousTwo

    Pls help me understand the confusion of all these folks….I thought he was with them, they thought he was with you….WHAT? You didn’t TALK to each other before taking off for a bit? Especially considering you were in unfamiliar, remote location, next to a body of water…with a 2 year old child!!!! Yeah, something is fishy with this behavior. It if sounds unbelievable, it usually is.

    • disqus_o97Xmb2daK

      Some people are just careless parents.

    • ReadDeeply

      Right.

    • Can Hu

      Also I read one article says they were gone an hour now I’m hearing they were only gone 15 minutes?! Which is it?!

      • Suzie Blatz

        I heard 10 mins ok which is it a hour 15 mins ..I thought he was with you no I thought he was with u …come on theres nothing right here ……sad sad thing here and not a thing to go by ….gods knows beleave me and hes the only one who will find out ….am sorry but none of this is making no sence at all ….a 2 year old can not get fare if that was that open as they say ….unbelievable …..what did Aliens just pick this baby up …someone will find you baby boy <3

    • Verlon Bradford

      i always MAKE SURE that if im turning my child over to my wife my sister that they are aware they have him

  • Pingback: One week later & no sign of missing I.F. toddler Deorr Kunz - East Idaho News()

  • Eric Hunt

    Sounds just like the cases that have been recorded in that Missing 411 book. Most people have no idea how frequently people vanish in our national forest. There are YouTube interviews with the author of that book were he details cases that will blow your mind. I remember one he detailed of a small boy who vanished that sounds just like this case.

  • Pingback: Deorr Kunz disappearance: A timeline of events - East Idaho News()

  • ReadDeeply

    Wow. Are they really willing to botch this up that badly? ‘Cause you know, hey, mom and dad said they’re willing to take to take lie detector tests. Since when is that as good as passing one? Where was the family before this? What is their familial situation? Is the mom going through whatever she went through before to have lost custody of her other children? Is the child disabled? Why can’t he walk very well, and how does that fact fit with the child’s apparent ability to disappear so quickly– without his blanket? Law enforcement sure is nonchalant about all this. What is the relationship of LE to the family?

  • Pingback: Lemhi Sheriff on Deorr Kunz: "We Do Not Suspect Foul Play" - East Idaho News()

  • brb_bob

    What were the parents doing on their hike? Were they hiking or doing something else they dont want to disclose?

  • Renate Berguise

    People say a two year old “can’t do this, can’t walk far,etc.”
    Nothing could be more wrong.
    With adrenaline adding fuel, a fit two year old can walk miles and miles. That’s a fact.
    DeOrr, by the time searchers arrived, could have been several miles away.

    At some point, he got tired and hungry and scared…and that’s when he would become prey, in a four million acre national park full of predators.
    Someone that size can even be carried off by a bird of prey… vultures, owls. He could have been thirsty and fallen into water.
    Or it could be something supernatural, something the people don’t understand yet. Much has been written about the large number of disappearances in our national parks…. people’s clothing is found folded neatly, miles from the location…. watch “Strange Disappearances in our National Parks”.

  • Renate Berguise

    DeOrr has NOT been forgotten. Americans do not forget missing children. Or young adults. Such as the McStay, Maura Murray, Natalee, Heather, Amy Bradley, Caylee, Hannah Graham, and other disappearances . We heard the FBI was working this, and then nothing.An update is long overdue. Do not engage the hearts of America, and then give them no further updates or information. That’s extremely nasty. For once I would like to see the government stop controlling the media, and actually display some kind of heart.

  • Ameteria3

    The parents are officially suspects. Who is not surprised ?

