A closer look: the campground where Deorr Kunz disappeared

Updated at 5:56 pm, July 15th, 2015 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

LEADORE – Search and rescue crews resumed their search for a missing Idaho Falls toddler Wednesday.

Advanced teams and K9 dogs were brought in to find any sign of Deorr Kunz Jr. Searchers focused on the Timber Creek and Stone Reservoir near the campsite where Deorr was last seen Friday afternoon.

“We searched it yesterday and searched it today,” Lemhi County Sheriff Chief Deputy Steve Penner said. “We’re searching the reservoir again and we’re gonna keep searching.”

Deorr was camping with his parents, great-grandfather and a friend of the grandfather. His parents said they left the child with his great-grandfather and when they returned 10 to 15 minutes later, Deorr was gone. The great-grandfather assumed the child was with his parents.

Extensive searches were performed over the weekend, but there was no sign of Deorr anywhere in the remote area of Lemhi County. The volunteer search was suspended Monday, but authorities have not stopped looking since Deorr disappeared.

In an interview Monday with EastIdahoNews.com, his parents said they believe their son was abducted. Investigators say it’s a possibility.

“At this point you’ve got to keep all options open,” Penner said. “I feel (the possibility is) pretty remote just because of all the things we’ve done so far.”

Deorr’s great-grandfather, his friend — who has not been named — and Deorr Kunz Sr. and Jessica Mitchell, have been cooperative with investigators, Penner said. Authorities have not named any suspects, nor do they consider the parents suspects.

According to investigators, Kunz and Mitchell have offered DNA samples and are willing to undergo lie detector tests.

“We interviewed the family,” Penner said. “I’m good with them and they’re good with me.”

On Wednesday, Kunz and Mitchell were camped yards away from search efforts. Kunz said he plans to stay near the area until his son is found and he’s asking for prayers and support.

Meanwhile detectives are asking the public to stop spreading false speculation about Kunz and his family.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff out there,” Penner said. “All this innuendo out on social media really needs to stop. Let’s try to add to their peace a little bit, (and) try to give them some space. Let’s help them out.”

